Capital to prepare for 45 thousand cases + daily, says the new report of the state government | Latest Delhi News





The Delhi government has reassessed its forecasts for possible infections during a third possible wave of Covid-19 and divided the outbreak into two scenarios under which authorities are preparing for between 37,000 and 45,000 new Covid-19 cases in the city each days, said documents handed over to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting Friday. The worst case scenario in the forecast, prepared by the state health department and the Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi), predicts a situation where Delhi adds 45,432 cases per day, as a result of which it will need 944 metric tons (MT) of oxygen medical. The next scenario predicts 36,914 cases per day, and a requirement of 767MT medical oxygen. Senior government officials present at the meeting said preparations to curb the impact of the next possible wave include accelerating the construction of at least four new government hospitals, adding more health care workers and establishing supply and storage infrastructure. of oxygen. Officials said they also presented two other scenarios during the meeting, with relatively low daily infection forecasts of 15,000 and 28,395 cases, respectively. But LG and CM put those two numbers aside and instructed each interested department to prepare for only the two worst-case scenarios, an official said on condition of anonymity. The first documents from HT showed that the Delhi government plans to fix at least 36,900 hospital beds over the next three months. The focus will be on the placement of more ICU beds (intensive care units) and will be in addition to the Covid Care Centers (CCC), where patients with mild symptoms can be treated. In addition, all doctors and nurses working with the Delhi government on contracts have now been given a six-month extension. Further, Kayriwal on Wednesday announced that the government will create a force of 5,000 community-based nursing assistants, in lines of civil protection volunteers, to assist physicians and nurses in patient care if Covid-19 cases start to rise again. The national capital endured a fourth punitive wave of Covid-19 infections between April and May that left health infrastructure obsolete, invaded medical workers and led to crematoria running out of space. Over 760,000 people were infected in that period, while over 13,000 died from the infection between April and May alone. Cases in the city began to decline from mid-May to the back of a blockade, which the state government imposed from April 19 onwards. Following the meeting, the Prime Minister posted on Twitter: Regarding the preparations for the possible third wave of Covid-19, today Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a meeting with Governor Lieutenant, in which the action plan and roadmap for future challenges were discussed. In order to prepare for the next wave, a Delhi state-level government task force has been set up, the number of health workers is growing and special pediatric forces for the effective treatment of children are included in the action plan. Oxygen and bed management, along with medication regulation and vaccination were also discussed at the meeting. Spokesmen in L-Gs’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Work is underway to properly supply and distribute oxygen. CM briefed LG on the proposed cryogenic bottle plant, liquid medical oxygen storage plant (LMO) and PSA oxygen plant which has been set up in areas across Delhi and will be set up in the coming days, said a government spokesman. state.

