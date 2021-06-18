Millions of people evicted from their homes in 2020 despite the COVID crisis

Despite the COVID-19 crisis that limits movement worldwide, war, violence, persecution, human rights abuses and other factors caused nearly 3 million people to flee their homes last year, a report said on Friday. UN refugee agency.

In its latest Global Trends report, the UNHCR said the cumulative number of displaced people in the world rose to roughly 82.4 million Germany’s population and a new record after World War II.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said the conflict and the consequences of climate change in countries such as Mozambique, Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the Sahel region of Africa were the main leaders of refugees and displaced people by 2020. .

Such factors added hundreds of thousands to the total count, the ninth annual increase in the number of forcibly displaced people. Millions who have fled countries such as Syria and Afghanistan due to protracted wars or fighting have dominated the UN agency number for years.

“It shows, in a year in which we were all locked up, locked up, locked up in our homes, in our communities, in our cities,” Grandi said in an interview before the report was published. “Almost 3 million people had to leave it all behind because they had no choice.”

“COVID-19 does not seem to have had any impact on some of the major root causes pushing people to leave,” he said. War, violence, discrimination, they have continued, no matter what, throughout the pandemic. “

UNHCR said 1% of all humanity has been displaced now and there are twice as many people displaced by force as a decade ago. About 42% of them are under 18, and nearly 1 million babies were born as refugees between 2018 and 2020.

“Many of them may remain refugees for years to come,” the agency report said.

UNHCR, which has its headquarters in Geneva, said 99 of the more than 160 countries that closed their borders due to the coronavirus made no exceptions for people seeking protection as refugees or asylum seekers.

Grandi acknowledged the possibility that many internally displaced people who could not leave their countries would eventually want to flee abroad if the pandemic is eased and borders reopened.

“A good example is the United States, where we have already seen an increase in people arriving in recent months,” Grandi said, referring to a U.S. provision called Title 42 that allowed authorities to temporarily block asylum seekers from entering for reasons health. “Title 42 will eventually be removed and I think that’s the right thing to do, but it will have to be managed.”

Asked about US Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Central America, where she told people hoping to migrate to the US “do not come”, Grandi expressed hope that the remark was not reflective of the general policy of USA.

“I think the messages are really, as reported, gloomy and maybe show only part of the picture now,” Grandi said, adding that he had heard a “more complex response” from other officials in Washington when he was there recently

Among the latest hotspots, Grandi said hundreds of thousands of people relocated to Mozambique and the Sahel last year, and up to 1 million in the Tigray conflict that began in October.

“I am concerned that if the international community is not able to stop these conflicts, we will continue to see an increase in numbers,” he said.

The report said that at the end of last year there were 5.7 million Palestinians, 3.9 million Venezuelans and an additional 20.7 million refugees from various countries displaced abroad. Another 48 million were internally displaced. About 4.1 million more sought asylum.

Turkey, Syria’s neighbor, has received more refugees in absolute numbers of 3.7 million. The figure is more than double that of host country No. 2, Colombia, which borders Venezuela. Afghanistan’s neighbor Pakistan was third.

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, said the UNHCR allegations should be “a wake-up call for the international community”. He called on the European Union in particular.

“The triple threat of conflict, climate change and COVID-19 continues to destroy lives and livelihoods, seeking a truly global response,” Miliband said. “As one of the richest and most stable regions in the world, the EU can and should be at the forefront of these efforts.”

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, condemned an “epic failure of humanity” and said far more people are on the move today than at any time during World War II.

“Most people fleeing today are on the move because of human-made conflicts,” Egeland said. “What is missing is the political will and leadership to end these wars.”

By Jamey Keaten and Edith M. Lederer / AP