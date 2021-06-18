International
Switzerland finds Liberian rebel leader guilty of wartime atrocities
GENEVA A former Liberian warlord has been found guilty of war crimes including murder, cannibalism and the use of child soldiers at Switzerlands Criminal Court on Friday, the first conviction specifically for atrocities in Liberia civil wars between 1989 and 2003 in which a quarter -million people are thought to have died.
The court found former war commander Alieu Kosiah, 46, guilty of 21 of the 25 charges against him, including ordering the killing of 13 civilians and two unarmed soldiers, killing four other civilians, and raping, brutally treating civilians and using a child soldier in armed combat. Mr Kosiah, a former commander of the Liberian United Liberation Movement for Democracy, or ULIMO, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under Swiss law.
This is a historic trial, not only because it is the first conviction for war crimes against a Liberian commander, but because it shows that it is possible to convince a court with the testimonies of victims, even almost 30 years after the facts, said Alain Werner, director of the Geneva-based legal organization Civitas Maxima, which was essential in the arrest of Mr. Kosiahs and which represented some of the plaintiffs.
Switzerland recognizes universal jurisdiction, which allows the prosecution of serious crimes committed in other countries. The trial, held in the Alpine town of Bellinzona, was the first time Swiss federal courts have prosecuted war crimes in nearly a decade since they took over jurisdiction from military courts.
For victims who had waited seven years for the case to go to court and traveled to Switzerland to testify, Mr Werner said, the judges’ decision was a beautiful victory for their courage, resilience and quest for justice.
Human rights groups also saw the trial as a historic event for both Liberia and Switzerland. No Liberian perpetrator of atrocities has faced prosecution in Liberia despite President George Weahs reiterating vague expressions of readiness to set up a war crimes tribunal for that purpose.
In a trial that lasted more than a month, the court heard horrific evidence of brief executions and torture of civilians during Liberia’s first civil war and how Mr Kosiah forced Liberians on arduous journeys as porters, carrying goods plundered from their farms and villages.
A woman testified by video that she was raped by Mr. Kosiah and later gave birth to his child. Witnesses also describe how one of Mr. Kosiahs’s associates, known as the Ugly Boy, opened the chest of a schoolteacher in the church and tore and cut the heart, which he, Mr.
Mr Kosiah was living in Switzerland when he was arrested in November 2014 and has already spent six years in custody, which will be commuted from his sentence. Upon his final release, he will be deported from Switzerland for 15 years.
Lawyers and human rights groups hope this conviction will strengthen international investigations and prosecutions of other war crimes, even possibly within Liberia.
Mr Kosiahs’s trial is one of several cases that go through European courts under universal jurisdiction. A Finnish court is pursuing another case involving judges traveling to remote villages in Liberia and Sierra Leone to hear testimony at the trial of Gibril Massaquoi, a former senior member of a Sierra Leone rebel group that fought in Liberia.
France announced in April that next year Kunti Kumara, another former commander in ULIMO, who is also accused of murder, torture, rape and other atrocities, will stand trial.
The contrast between the prosecution of war crimes outside Liberia and the lack of justice within the country has put increasing pressure on the Liberian leadership to do more to seek perpetrators, said Philip Grant, director of TRIAL International, another legal group. based in Switzerland that pursues international crimes.
Legal organizations hope the outcome of the case will also galvanize change in Switzerland, where lawyers say the image of a country where the Geneva Conventions were established contrasts with a poor record in prosecuting international crimes.
Switzerland was an early actor in international justice affairs. He prosecuted a war crimes suspect in Rwanda in 1999, the first such case outside Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and, in 2011, he passed a law allowing the prosecution of cases of universal jurisdiction.
But federal authorities have provided only scarce manpower and funding for what are usually lengthy, complex and costly investigations, and lawyers say in recent years Switzerland has lagged far behind other European countries.
If you had to rely solely on government authorities, very little would have happened, Mr Grant said. Without NGOs, civil societies, these cases would be nowhere to be found.
