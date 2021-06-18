Switzerland finds Liberian rebel leader guilty of wartime atrocities

GENEVA A former Liberian warlord has been found guilty of war crimes including murder, cannibalism and the use of child soldiers at Switzerlands Criminal Court on Friday, the first conviction specifically for atrocities in Liberia civil wars between 1989 and 2003 in which a quarter -million people are thought to have died.

The court found former war commander Alieu Kosiah, 46, guilty of 21 of the 25 charges against him, including ordering the killing of 13 civilians and two unarmed soldiers, killing four other civilians, and raping, brutally treating civilians and using a child soldier in armed combat. Mr Kosiah, a former commander of the Liberian United Liberation Movement for Democracy, or ULIMO, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under Swiss law.

This is a historic trial, not only because it is the first conviction for war crimes against a Liberian commander, but because it shows that it is possible to convince a court with the testimonies of victims, even almost 30 years after the facts, said Alain Werner, director of the Geneva-based legal organization Civitas Maxima, which was essential in the arrest of Mr. Kosiahs and which represented some of the plaintiffs.

Switzerland recognizes universal jurisdiction, which allows the prosecution of serious crimes committed in other countries. The trial, held in the Alpine town of Bellinzona, was the first time Swiss federal courts have prosecuted war crimes in nearly a decade since they took over jurisdiction from military courts.