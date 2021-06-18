Only curfew on the night of June 20: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy





Vijayawada: Daytime relaxation at the AP will give people great relief from June 20 due to the increased siege relaxation time. YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the Covid situation and vaccination progress and decided to ease the curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. after June 20 in all districts stopping East Godavari where existing time will continue. During the review meeting held Friday at the camp office in Tadepalli, it was decided that shops and business establishments should be closed until 5pm and the curfew should be strictly enforced from 6am to 6am. The relaxation time in East Godavari district will remain the same from 6 am to 2 pm due to the high degree of positivity. Government offices will function on a regular basis and all employees must attend the offices. The CM instructed officials to expedite construction work on a new 350-ton liquid oxygen production plant so that the state can achieve self-sufficiency in the availability of medical oxygen. He said the oxygen generated by this plant could be used for industrial purposes if not required for medical purposes. The prime minister instructed officials to deploy cryogenic tanks along with PSA oxygen generating units and added that type D cylinders should also be made available in hospitals so that oxygen can be supplied efficiently to patients’ hospitals. For the readiness to handle the third Corona wave near the state, it is reported that as many as 12,187 oxygen concentrations would reach the state by July 15 and 10,000 type D cylinders by June 24. Steps were being taken to provide oxygen equipment to 50 or more inpatient hospitals. Another 20 ISO tanks would reach the state by July 5th. Officials informed that 10 kl oxygen trucks were available in hospitals with 100 or more beds. They said Andhra Pradesh remained second in the country at the lowest mortality rate with 0.66 per cent of deaths, the positivity rate at 5.99 per cent, the recovery rate at 95.53 per cent and added that active cases dropped to 69,831 cases. CM was informed that 2,562 ICU beds were available at the moment. Up to 13,738 oxygen beds were available now compared to only 433 on 17 May. More than 12,000 total beds were currently available, while there were only 4,978 on May 14, officials said, adding that the lowest positivity rate of 2.58 per cent was recorded in Kurnool district and was highest in East Godavari with 12.25 percent. Officials said 90.54 percent of beds were distributed under Aarogyasri in network hospitals and there were 7,056 patients in Covid care centers. A total of 2,584 cases of black fungus have been registered so far in the state, of which 185 people died and 976 people were released. Deputy Prime Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Minister of Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana, DGP Gautam Sawang, Chairman of the Covid KS control Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Chairman of the Covid Task Force committee Krishna Babu (secretary) M. Ravi Chandra, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, head of the ‘104’ call center A. Babu, APMSIDC MD Vijayarama Raju, commissioner Ayush V. Ramulu and other officials were present. …

