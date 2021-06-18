Uganda imposes new anti-coronavirus measures to stop the raging pandemic





KAMPALA (Reuters) – Ugandan President Yowreri Museveni on Friday unveiled new anti-coronavirus measures including banning all vehicles except essential workers to help curb a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the country. . Photo Photo: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the RussiaAfrica Summit in Sochi, Russia October 23, 2019. Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Kremlin via REUTERS The East African country, like most other African peers had been left relatively unharmed by the first wave. It suddenly began to experience a huge increase in COVID-19 infections last month after authorities confirmed they had discovered the presence of the Indian variant of the coronavirus. The country has seen a more aggressive and sustained increase in the COVID-19 pandemic, Museveni said in a televised speech He said the daily number of people testing positive has risen to over 1,700 from less than 100 just three weeks ago. We are experiencing very high hospitalization and death rates for COVID-19 patients among all age categories. In new measures to curb the pandemic, he banned the movement of public and private vehicles other than those transporting patients and those used by essential workers such as health workers. An existing curfew that started at 9pm was brought in at 7pm while places like busy shopping malls, churches and sports arenas were closed. The new restrictions, Museveni said, will last 42 days. So far, Uganda has registered a total of 68,778 COVID-19 cases and 542 deaths. Over the past two weeks local media have reported extensively on most health facilities, both public and private, saturating and evacuating patients while others have taxed oxygen supplies. The new restrictions could undermine a fragile economic recovery from the shock caused by the stalemate of recent years. These restrictions contributed to a 1.1% economic contraction in 2020, but the finance ministry had predicted before Friday new measures that growth would increase to 4.3% in the fiscal year starting in July. Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Edited by David Gregorio

