USMNT Gold Cup preliminary list includes Daryl Dike, Matthew Hoppe, Jozy Altidore





Striker Jozy Altidore and goalkeeper Brad Guzan are on a 59-year-old United States preliminary list for next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, which also includes rising stars Daryl Dike and Matthew Hoppe. Defender Reggie Cannon and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only obstacles from the 23-man squad for the League of Nations list. Acosta was the only one to start in the 3-2 final victory over Mexico on June 6th. – Carlisle: Lessons Learned from USMNT League of Nations Epic Victory

– Bonagura: USMNT Team ‘B’ shows promise, depth

– Broadcast ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only) The list was announced on Friday and is missing some of the best players in the US. It does not include Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Giovanni Reyna, Sergino Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen or Joshua Sargent. They are being given pre-season break with their European clubs and the start of World Cup qualifiers on 2 September.

1 Similar Guzan, 36, has 64 international appearances. He was Tim Howard’s backup at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and started at the Copa America 2016. He has not played for the US since an exhibition in September 2019 against Uruguay. Altidore, 31, has 42 goals in 115 international appearances and was also at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He last played for the US in the 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final. Also on the preliminary list and hoping to return to the pool of first-team players are midfielders Julian Green and Cristian Roldan and strikers Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes. Moses Nyeman, a 17-year-old DC United midfielder, got involved even though he is not yet qualified. Nyeman was born in Liberia and is in the process of obtaining US citizenship. Teams must submit their lists of 23 people by June 30th. A team can replace an injured player up to one day before its first match. The United States is based in Kansas City, Kansas, for the first round and opens the Group B match on July 11 against Haiti, St. Louis. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala or Guyana. The Americans play Martinique on July 15 and Canada on July 18. Mexico, Curacao, El Salvador and one qualifier are in Group A; Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and a qualifier in Group C; and Grenada, Honduras, Panama and Qatar Guest Guest in Group D. The top two nations in each group advance. The finale is Aug. 1 in Las Vegas. USMNT PROVISIONAL ROSTER Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Bill Hamid (DC), Sean Johnson (New York City), Tim Melia (Kansas City), Matt Turner (New England) Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham, England), Justin Che (Dallas), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Chase Gasper (Minnesota )), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville), Aaron Herrera (Salt Lake), Henry Kessler (New England), Shaq Moore (Tenerife, Spain), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City, England), Kevin Paredes (DC), Donovan Pines (DC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), James Sands (New York City), Auston Trusty (Colorado), Sam Vines (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville) Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Cole Bassett (Colorado), Gianluca Busio (Kansas City), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Hassani Dotson (Dallas), Leon Flach (Philadelphia), Julian Green (Greuther Furth, Germany), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Montreal), Moses Nyeman (DC), Andres Perea (Orlando), Paxton Pomykal (Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Tanner Tessman (Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland), Jackson Yueill (San Jose) Attackers: Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Frankie Amaya (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (DC), Corey Baird (Los Angeles), Cade Cowell (San Jose), Daryl Dike (Orlando), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Jesus Ferreira ( Dallas), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke, Germany), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Rubio Rubin (Salt Lake), Chris Mueller (Orlando), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Robbie Robinson (Miami), Memo Rodriguez (Houston), Mason Toye (Montreal), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

