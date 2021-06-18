Maharashtra plans to revise its electric vehicle policy





While failing to achieve much three years after using the electric vehicle (EV) policy, the Maharashtra government has decided to improvise the scheme in better synchronization with various other state departments and Central governments. The state is also planning to have a gigafactory plant in Maharashtra to produce batteries and increase the number of charging stations to ensure an increase in EVs in the coming years. Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting Friday to review the implementation status of the policy, which was presented in 2018. A committee chaired by Ashian Kumar Singh, the chief secretary of the transport department, has prepared a revised draft policy by updating and its adjustment to central policies and the subsequent decision. The state is also planning incentives and subsidies for industries and manufacturers of vehicles and ancillary businesses such as manufacturers of batteries, chargers, spare parts, among others. Thackeray has instructed the transportation department to present the revised policy to the state cabinet for approval as soon as possible. The policy should focus on the steps to be taken for its effective implementation in rural and urban areas by building strong infrastructure for charging stations. The policy should also affect subsidies to be provided to suppliers and producers, in addition to foreign investment. He should also look at measures to be taken to encourage EVs on public transport and their maximum use in the government sector, he said. Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has led the administration to seek steps to promote charging stations in housing companies. Maharashtra was one of the first states to unveil its EV Policy in February 2018. However, it could not be implemented effectively due to subsequent changes made by various Central government departments. There have been many changes made by various central government departments since our policy was introduced. Maharashtra, being a leader in vehicle production and sales, was supposed to witness an increase in environmentally friendly vehicles, but delays in drafting the integrated incentive scheme resulted in a lukewarm response from the industry. We aim to increase the share of EVs in the registration of new vehicles by 2025 by 5, 10 and 20% for four, two and three-wheelers, respectively. We are also aiming to create at least one Gigafactory for the production of advanced batteries. Manufacturing giants such as Tesla are expected to invest in the state, for which incentives are being pushed, said an official from the transportation department.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos