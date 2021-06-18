New Zealand and the United Kingdom aim to conclude trade talks in August





New Zealand and the United Kingdom are committed to speeding up their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with a view to reaching an agreement in principle this August, said Trade Minister Damien O’Connor.

Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas “We have developed constructive and productive discussions towards the completion of a high quality and comprehensive FTA that will support sustainable and inclusive trade and help drive Covid New Zealand’s economic recovery,” O’Connor said in a statement. On Thursday, UK Secretary of International Trade Liz Truss and Damien O’Connor wrapped up a day of detailed talks in London and issued a joint statement on Friday, UK time. “Both countries are confident that the remaining issues will be resolved, with talks on track to deliver a fantastic agreement,” the joint statement said. “The negotiating teams will now speed up the talks and spend the next few weeks finalizing the details with a view to reaching an agreement in principle in August.” O’Connor described his visit to London as “timely” and “constructive”. “It was of real value in the face-to-face meeting with Secretary Truss. During our discussions I reaffirmed New Zealand’s desire to see a high-quality UK-linked agreement as soon as possible,” O’Connor said. . “For New Zealand this means getting a market entry offer that eliminates tariffs and provides commercial sense entry from the first day of the deal. “Reaching an ambitious agreement remains our priority. Based on the results of our discussions in London this week, we are both confident that our negotiating teams will be able to make significant progress in the coming weeks,” he said. O’Connor. Prior to leaving for the UK O’Connor had said that so far UK offers had fallen very well from New Zealand expectations and while he wanted to make progress he would not sacrifice quality for speed. In London, O’Connor said he had also met with Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office Lord Frost and had engagements with key Parliament and industry representatives. In his capacity as Minister of Agriculture, O’Connor also had a meeting with UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice. They discussed the challenges and opportunities for our respective primary and food sectors and the valuable role an FTA can play in our economic recovery, O’Connor said. O’Connor leaves for Brussels on Monday morning to meet with his trade counterpart to advance New Zealand’s FTA negotiations with the European Union. Earlier this week Britain and Australia announced a free trade agreement that the British government hailed as an important step in building new trade relations following its departure from the European Union. O’Connor will return to New Zealand on June 25 and complete two weeks in solitary confinement and quarantine. O’Connor’s trip marks the first international trip by a New Zealand minister since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos