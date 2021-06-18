Punjab police make fake remdesivir production rocket





Rupnagar police on Friday destroyed an interstate multirole rocket of production range with the arrest of six people, including the king who also sold copies of the life-saving anti-viral drug used to treat critical Covid patients on the black market . Police have recovered models and packaging materials used to make these bottles in addition 2 crore and four vehicles bearing the registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Chandigarh from the possession of the accused. The arrested are Mohammad Shahwar of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Arshad Khan of UPs Baghpat, Mohammad Arshad of Saharanpur, Pradeep Saroha of Haryanas Kurukshetra, Shah Nazar and Shah Alam, both from Mohali. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said Shahwar had rented a property in Maloya village 10 months ago under the pretext of supplying medicine. Following the recovery of the vials on the Bhakra canal last month, the SIT constituted to investigate the matter tracing the marketing address written on the recovered vials to Nautwins Pharmaceuticals in Maloya, whose owner was questioned. He directed police to uncover the entire plot and identify the accused, the DGP added. The owner also revealed that various police teams from Delhi, Panipat and Ambala had also raided the premises to find out the location of the accused. Samples sent to Kolkata for forensic examination Investigations are ongoing to uncover their area of ​​operations in other states and samples from the recovered bottles have been sent to the Kolkata Central Medicines Laboratory for forensic examination, the DGP said. After naming Shahwar’s name and his aide Shah Nazar, who was the main supplier of these fake injections, Rupnagar police conducted raids on Kala Amb, Shahwar’s main office and home, to take further directions. In the meantime, Shahwar visited Goa, Bengaluru, UP, Delhi and various places to avoid arrest, Gupta said. A SIT led by SP (headquarters) Ankur Gupta was formed after 3,000 vials, including 621 remdesivir and 1,456 cefoperazone, were recovered from the Bhakra canal on 6 May. An FIR was registered under the relevant IPC provisions, Trademark Act, Essential Goods Act, Epidemic Disease Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act at Chamkaur Sahib Police Station.

