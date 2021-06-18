‘Terror Fire’ march across Africa, top US general says, citing deadly attacks





A “wild fire of terrorism” is marching across Africa, a senior US general said, citing deadly attacks by al-Qaeda, Islamic State-linked jihadists and al-Shabab, the Associated Press reported. U.S. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, who heads U.S. Command Africa, warned of terrorist threats at the end of the two-week African Lion War Games held on the continent, a troop event from the U.S., Africa and Europe. “I’m concerned about the security situation across a gang in Africa,” Townsend said, referring specifically to the threat posed by the western Sahel region, which lies in the eastern Horn of Africa. Although African governments are receiving support from its neighbors, Townsend said “all of this does not seem to be enough to stop what I call … (the fierce fire of terrorism that is engulfing that region”. For more reports from the Associated Press, see below. Townsend said the “wildfire of terrorism” needs the world’s attention. The African Lion War Games spread throughout Morocco, a key U.S. ally, with smaller parts held in Tunisia and Senegal. Annual drills were skipped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Townsend praised the work done in joint operations and created a dark picture of the threats plaguing parts of Africa. “They are all on march,” he told jihadists and al-Shabab linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State. The African Lion saw more than 7,000 troops from seven countries and NATO is conducting air, ground and naval exercises together. “It has helped our interaction, our shared capabilities and provided the readiness and a good opportunity to build cohesion between the forces,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commander of the U.S. Army South Africa Workforce. He spoke Friday in the desert city of Tan-Tan. At first there was a setback, with Spain withdrawing from the war games citing budget reasons. Press reports attributed the move to Spain’s weak relationship with Morocco, a former key partner. The two countries have been at loggerheads since Spain took over the leadership of the Polisario Front independence movement – Morocco’s number one enemy – for the treatment of COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital earlier this year. Polisario is fighting for independence for Western Sahara, a vast region that Morocco claims to be the only one. During the exercise, Morocco conducted several air operations near Western Sahara and not far from the Polisario refugee camps in Tindouf, in neighboring Algeria. “Those activities were carried out perfectly and were agreed between the two servicemen,” Brigadier General Mohammed Jamil told The Associated Press. Townsend, when asked if any action poured into the controversial Western Sahara was categorical: “I can confirm that not.” The participating countries in the African Lion were the US, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Italy, the Netherlands and Britain. Observers also attended from other countries, which included Egypt, Qatar, Nigeria, and Mali.

