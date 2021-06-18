Delhi takes time until June 30 to make ePoS operational in ration stores





Government violating NFSA, claims Center



The center has accused the Delhi government of violating the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) by failing to operationalize electronic point-of-sale (ePoS) equipment in its ration stores and implementing a nation-wide ration card scheme. In a letter dated Thursday, the Ministry of Food issued an ultimatum to the State government, urging action to be taken by the end of the month. Section 12 of the NFSA states that the Center and the States shall endeavor to undertake reforms in the Public Distribution System (TPDS), including the implementation of information and communication technology tools, including end-to-end computerization, in order to ensure transparent recording of transactions at all levels, and to prevent diversion as well as the use of Aadhaar and ensure full data transparency. By not operating ePoS equipment in fair price stores (for transparent distribution of cereals), GNCTD is in violation of Section-12 of the Law. Reforms under the TPDS are mandated under the Act to promote transparency and fair targeting, the letter said, noting that the Ministry of Food has written more than 12 letters on the issue over the past three years. However, the distribution of cereals in Delhi is still being done using old register-based mechanisms / manuals. Further, this discrepancy is also blocking the implementation of the One National Ration Charter (ONORC) for the multiple migrant beneficiaries in the National Capital, he added. The ministry also highlighted the clause requiring the distribution of the threshold at TPDS points, distinguishing it from the Delhi governments ’efforts to distribute the ration to beneficiaries’ homes. The letter added that the Delhi government failed to comply with NFSA Sections 28 and 29 by failing to conduct periodic social checks on the operation of fair-priced stores or by setting up vigilance committees at the grassroots level. The ministry also accused the Delhi government of being insensitive to the needs and rights of the Planned Castes and Tribes by rejecting a directive to keep records of beneficiaries from these communities. It’s very unfortunate that while other State Governments have ensured that they would do what is necessary in this regard, the GNCTD simply informed that data were not available to them, the letter said. Citing Section 38, which states that State governments will comply with guidelines issued by the Center for the Effective Implementation of the NFSA, the Ministry of Food issued directives to the State to take steps to meet the obligations under Section 12 of the Act. immediately to enable transparent distribution of cereals [via ePoS devices] under both NFSA and PM-GKAY all NFSA beneficiaries in Delhi … A compliance with this effect can be submitted by June 30, 2021.

