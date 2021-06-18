Another arrest, two suspects wanted for the murder at Edward Norton Grant

Warning: Some of the content in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

London police have filed additional charges for the murder of an Ingersoll, Ont., The man whose body was found in a wooded area in east London last summer.

A man from London has been arrested and two other suspects are now wanted in the case, a day after two others were charged.

Grand Edward Norton, 59, was reported missing by a family member on July 12, 2020. His remains were found in the Adelaide and Ada street area a week later, prompting a homicide investigation.

Wesley Joseph Peters, 29, from London, was arrested on Thursday. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit and indictment.

Zadia Amelia Collin, 24, from London, has been charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit a felony by order. Jospeh Willian Hodgkin, 50, from London, has been charged with accessory after murder and improper interference with a dead body by order.

Collin and Hodgkin remain at large and are wanted by police.

The latest round of charges comes after two others were charged in connection with Thursday’s murder.

Ashley Morgan Bourget, 37, from London, has been charged with a first-degree murder charge. She has been arrested and is in custody.

Adam Alexander Wade, 37, from London, has been charged with a murder charge. Wade is currently in custody for an unrelated case.

Five people have now been charged a month after police released details in the investigation around a black sedan seen in surveillance footage near the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaida Collin or Joseph Hodgkin is being asked to call London Police on 519-661-5670 or Crime Prevention at 1-800-222-TIP (8477)