The investigation criticizes security mistakes before the attack on Manchester Arena





LONDON (AP) A public inquiry into a mass attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in northwest England concluded on Thursday that serious shortcomings by the country’s operators, security staff and police helped a suicide bomber who killed 22 people carry out his aims. evil. “ Retired Judge John Saunders, who is leading the ongoing investigation, said Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat by those responsible for security at Manchester Arena and a disruptive intervention undertaken. If that had happened, I consider it possible that Salman Abedi would still have blown up his device, but the loss of life and damage would most likely have been less, Saunders said. Abedi, 22, launched a backpack bomb into the arena campaign at the end of the May 22, 2017 concert as fans, including thousands of children and teens, were fleeing the pop stars. He died in the blast. His younger brother Hashem Abedi was convicted last year of aiding and abetting the attack. Saunders pointed to missed opportunities to stop Abedi, citing failures by arena operator SMG, security company Showsec and British Transport Police, the agency responsible for patrolling the area in Manchester City. He said authorities showed a reluctance to believe an attack could occur, even though Britain and other European countries had experienced numerous deadly attacks in previous months and years. I concluded that there were serious shortcomings in the security provided by those organizations that were responsible for it, as well as failures and mistakes made by some individuals, Saunders said. He said one of the biggest missed opportunities came when Christopher Wild, who was waiting to pick up his partner’s daughter from the concert, became suspicious when he saw Abedi trembling in a CCTV blind spot on a mezzanine over the arena lobby with a large backpack. Wild said he raised concerns with a security administrator but withdrew. The judge said it was disturbing that no effective steps were taken to act on Wilds’ concerns. Attorney Neil Hudgell, who represents the families of the two victims, said there had been an unforgivable catalog of failures at every level. ” Britain’s Home Secretary, Home Secretary Priti Patel, said the government was considering introducing a measure that gives public places a legal duty to take steps to protect themselves from terrorist attacks. The idea is called Martyn Law after a campaign by Martyn Hett’s mother, who died in the concert attack. Following this report, we are one step closer to ensuring that a change can be made, said Hett’s mother, Figen Murray. Now the recommendations must be acted upon by the government, so that all countries have security and that no other family goes through what we have. The Saunders’ findings came in the first of three reports planned for bombings byinquiry, who has been hearing evidence in Manchester since September. Others will look at the emergency response and whether the attack could have been prevented.



