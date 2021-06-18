Assistance for Syria in Seeds, Sheep and Recovery, says Red Cross Federation | Voice of America





GENEVA – As Syria emerges from a decade of war, aid is shifting to smaller projects to help families plant seeds, raise sheep and find ways to live as the shattered economy rebuilds, the network’s head said on Friday. of the Red Cross. Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said it was time to move beyond direct humanitarian work to provide food and medicine, though this would continue. “We want to start moving towards … subsistence support,” he said in an interview in Geneva after returning from a trip to Homs and Douma – former rebel strongholds recovered by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. Assad.

FILE – A man looks through the rubble of a destroyed house in the village of Iblin in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of the rebel-held northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on June 10, 2021, following bombings reported by government forces. Hundreds of thousands have died in the conflict that has driven 11 million people out of about half the population from their homes. Assad’s biggest challenge, now that he has regained control of about 70% of the country, is a shattered economy. Some Western donors have expressed reluctance to fund reconstruction under Assad who won a fourth term last month in an election the West said was marked by fraud. In Douma where Assad cast his ballot his destruction is massive, Chapagain said. “I went to see the hospital, there is nothing left but the very small pillars of what was once the gate of the hospital,” he said. Locals are building a 40-bed hospital and are seeking donations of medical equipment, including scanners, instead of money, he said. The federation was working with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), he added. “In Douma, all SARC facilities are underground, even today. Because during the siege they created this space, just to protect … [food] the distribution center is still under the glass. “ In Deir Baalbah, a village in Homs, the SARC and the Federation have provided life-changing seeds, sheep and equipment to 15 farming families, about 100 people, Chapagain said. “With just an underwater water pump and solar panels these 15 families managed to turn their land into productive agricultural land. They had just had a very good wheat harvest and I saw that they were growing potatoes,” he said. “There are 50 other families who want to join this project,” he said.

