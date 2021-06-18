International Foreign Policy Weekly News Quiz





Do you have a nose for news? Test yourself with our international weekly news quiz! 1. US President Joe Biden has been on a diplomatic campaign in the past two weeks. Which world leader did he not meet on his last trip to Europe?

(A) Russian President Vladimir Putin

(B) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

(C) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(D) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 2. Bidens’s trip included a NATO summit in Brussels. How many members does the alliance have?

(A) 12

(B) 23

(C) 30

(D) 44 3. Other national leaders are also on the move. Where did South Korean President Moon Jae-in leave for a state visit this week?

(A) Japan

(B) Spain

(C) Canada

(D) South Africa 4. The trial of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi began this week in Yangon, Myanmar. What is the one-time icon of democracy, which collapsed in a coup earlier this year for which it was not indicted?

(A) Tax evasion

(B) Uprising

(C) Breach of COVID-19 protocols

(D) Illegal possession of handheld radios 5. Which multinational corporation has to pay $ 1.3 million in damages and fines after pleading guilty this week to spying on its employees?

(A) Walmart

(B) Mitsubishi Motors

(C) Ikea

(D) Amazon 6. Who began his nine-year term as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court this week?

(A) Piotr Hofmanski

(B) James Stewart

(C) Luis Moreno Ocampo

(D) Karim Khan 7. Former national leader Laurent Gbagbo headed home this week after being acquitted by the International Criminal Court. In what country did he return?

(A) Ivory Coast

(B) Ghana

(C) Mali

(D) Cameroon 8. In this weekly episode of the Global Reboot podcast, organized by Foreign Policy Ravi Agrawal and produced in partnership with the Doha Forum, guests discussed the dramatic increase in wealth among the world’s billionaires during the COVID-19 pandemic. How much did the combined wealth of all billionaires increase between March 2020 and this March?

(A) $ 800 billion

(B) $ 2 trillion

(C) $ 5 trillion

(D) $ 11 trillion 9. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was one of the billionaires who took advantage of this wealth shift. Meanwhile, the COVAX vaccine-sharing project, which aims to ship COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries, needs to come up with $ 2.2 billion to meet its vaccine purchase goals. What percentage of Bezoss’s current net worth would fill that gap?

(A) 1 percent

(B) 4 percent

(C) 11 percent

(D) 23 percent 10. A Chinese scholar was suspended this week after arguing that university professors are so extraordinary that they should be given what special fee?

(A) Free unlimited food in the university cafeteria

(B) Six months of annual leave

(C) The power to arrest students who break the rules

(D) The right to have multiple spouses Answers:

1. (B) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

2. (C) 30

3. (B) Spain

4. (A) Fiscal evasion

5. (C) Ikea

6. (D) Karim Khan

7. (A) Ivory Coast

8. (C) $ 5 trillion (from $ 8 trillion to $ 13 trillion)

9. (A) 1 percent

