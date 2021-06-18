Bombardier Delivers First Global 7500 based in Indonesia





Bombardier Global 7500 has entered the Indonesian market with the first delivery of one of the company’s leading business aircraft to an undisclosed Jakarta-based customer. Global fleet The Global 7500 now surpasses more than 50 aircraft, a milestone reached on Mars, about 2.5 years after the model entered service in late 2018. Indonesia scores the latest Asia-Pacific Region expansion for Global 7500, an airplane model also based in Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Malaysia. Bombardier noted that his entire portfolio is generating strong interest in the region. Calling 7,500 aircraft “ideally suited for customers in the Asia-Pacific region seeking to connect long-distance city couples,” Nilesh Pattanayak, regional sales vp for Asia-Pacific, said: “Global long-range 7500 aircraft open a world of opportunities for convenient and productive travel. ” At a distance of 7,700 nm, the Global 7500 can fly non-stop from Jakarta, Indonesia, Seattle, Singapore to San Francisco, Tokyo to New York and from Melbourne, Australia, to Los Angeles, Bombardier said. As its presence expands in Asia-Pacific, Bombardier has increased its customer service trail in the region with a new customer service center expected to open in 2022 at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne, Australia, along with the project ongoing in its service in central Singapore, which will quadruple the area of ​​operation there.

