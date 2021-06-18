International
The WHO says the delta is becoming the dominant variant of Covid globally
A joint display of Government and NHS public information indicates that a Covid-19 Disturbance variant has been identified locally and provides guidance to residents on 11 June 2021 in Hounslow, UK.
Mark Kerrison | In Photography Getty Images
Delta, the highly contagious variant of Covid-19 first identified in India, is becoming the predominant strain of the disease worldwide, the chief scientific officer of the World Health Organization said on Friday.
This is because of its “significantly increased transmissibility,” said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, during a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva. Studies suggest the delta is about 60% more transmissible than alpha, the first variant identified in the UK that was more contagious than the original type that came out of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.
The situation globally “is so dynamic because of the variants that are circulating,” she added.
The variant has spread to more than 80 countries and continues to evolve as it spreads across the globe, the WHO said on Wednesday. It now accounts for 10% of all new cases in the United States, up from 6% last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday called on Americans to be vaccinated against Covid, saying she expects the delta to become the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States.
“As troubling as this delta may be, in terms of its hyper-transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told the ABC program “Good Morning America.” If you are vaccinated, “you will be protected from this delta variant,” she added.
The UK recently saw the delta variant become the dominant strain there, surpassing alpha, which was first discovered in the country last fall. The delta variant now accounts for more than 60% of new cases in the UK
The WHO declared the delta a “variant of concern” last month. A variant may be labeled “disturbing” if it has been shown to be more contagious, more lethal, or more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.according to the health organization.
WHO officials said Wednesday that there were reports that the delta variant also causes more severe symptoms, but that more research is needed to confirm these findings. Still, there are signs that delta strain can provoke different symptoms than other variants.
Swaminathan said Friday that scientists still need more data on the variant, including its impact on the efficacy of Covid vaccines.
German company CureVac earlier this week cited variants as one of the reasons its Covid vaccine proved to be only 47% effective in a clinical trial of 40,000 people.
An analysis by Public Health England released on Monday found two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against delta hospitalization.
“How many are getting infected and how many are being hospitalized and seriously ill?” Swaminathan said Friday. “This is something we are looking at very carefully.”
CNBC’s Holly Ellyatt and Rich Mendez contributed to this report.
