UN General Assembly Demands Myanmar Junta End Coup, Stop Murders





The United Nations General Assembly tried to oust Myanmar’s ruling generals on Friday with a scathing rebuke, urging them to end a five-month military takeover, stop killing opponents and imprison civilian leaders for free . The 193-member body also called for an arms embargo on Myanmar and called for unhindered humanitarian access to stop slipping into poverty, dysfunction and despair. The adoption of a resolution containing these requirements by a vote of 119 against, with 36 abstentions and 37 abstentions, was not the overwhelming consensus originally sought by its drafters. But it still represented the most widespread condemnation so far of Myanmar military commanders who seized total control in a February 1 coup and essentially ignored all attempts to restore fragile democracy in those countries. We cannot live in a world where military coups become the norm, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, who was re-elected for a second five-year term on Friday, told reporters ahead of a resolution in the General Assembly. Totally totally unacceptable.

Olof Skoog, a Swedish diplomat who represents the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations, evaluated the result. It sends a strong and powerful message, he said. It delegitimizes the military junta, condemns its abuse and violence against its people, and demonstrates its isolation in the eyes of the world. Myanmar’s trajectory, from decades of military rule to a move towards democratic transition in recent years and then suddenly and violently back to military rule this year has made the Southeast Asian country of 54 million one of the sharpest crises in world.

Historians said it was only the fourth time since the end of the Cold War that the General Assembly had passed a resolution condemning a military coup, and it was a rare case in which troops also called for an arms embargo.

While General Assembly resolutions are not binding, the resolution on Myanmar was nevertheless a sharp diplomatic slap in the face to generals who acted with impunity. Such global criticism refutes the junta’s claims that it has not been isolated and that it can continue to do business with the outside world. The votes were including one of Myanmar’s ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, who talks about the ousted civilian government of the countries and has challenged the junta’s orders to resign. The only vote was cast by Belarus, which itself has been widely criticized for cracking down on internal dissent. Perhaps most surprising was the abstention from China, Myanmar’s giant neighbor, which has extensive investments in the country and has taken subtle steps that suggest it may accept the legitimacy of the junta. But China has also been eager to avoid embarrassment at the United Nations, where it is now the second largest donor nation, after the United States. And Chinese leader Xi Jinping, facing criticism for the aggressive way China projects its growing economic and military power, has recently ordered subordinates to portray the country as a credible, humble and respected member of the global community. of nations. The resolution called on the junta to end the state of emergency, respect all human rights of the people of Myanmar and allow Myanmar’s sustainable democratic transition. He also called on the Myanmars Armed Forces to release immediately and unconditionally the civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other officials, politicians and all those who have been arrested, charged or arbitrarily arrested.

And stressing the need to stop the crackdown on opponents of the coup, which has left hundreds dead, the resolution called on all member states to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar essentially an arms embargo. China has opposed similar versions of the General Assembly resolution in the most powerful Security Council, where China has the right to veto as a permanent member. The 15-member council has not taken any decisive action on the coup in Myanmar, which has led to widespread frustration among many diplomats and UN rights groups. The General Assembly resolution was the result of extensive negotiations involving diplomats from the European Union and other Western nations, as well as 10 members. Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, a group that includes Myanmar. His departure came after the special envoy of the Secretary-General for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, privately briefed the Security Council on her grim assessment of what is happening in the country, where a low-level insurgency is challenging control. armies and basic government functions have been severely paralyzed or disrupted. The junta has barred Ms Burgener from entering, but she has extensive contacts there. The situation on the ground in Myanmar is very worrying, she told reporters after her appearance in the Security Council. Violations are getting bigger, with violence in regions we have never seen before. She projected that next year, without humanitarian intervention and other remedial steps, half the country would be living in poverty. The efforts of Mrs. Burgeners to visit Myanmar have been repeatedly hampered by the coup leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who has met with ASEAN officials but has shown no inclination to restore civilian administration.

The junta judicial authority has sued Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who spent many years under house arrest during the previous period of junta rule, is on trial this week for offenses ranging from breaking official secrets to illegal possession of walkie-talkies.

