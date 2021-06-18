There is new hope for desperate Brits for a holiday, with Spain lifting the rules for mandatory masking from next week.

Laws making outdoor masks mandatory will be lifted across Spain next Saturday, while the rule has already been lifted by France, amid the number of Covid-19 cases across the EU.

6 Spain to repeal laws making it mandatory to wear masks outside, from next Saturday Credit: Alamy

6 The Spains vaccination campaign is making rapid progress Credit: AFP

Speaking at an event in Barcelona on Friday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that this weekend will be the last with masks.

The Spanish cabinet is expected to meet on June 24 to approve the decision, the media Reported by RT.

Stop some exceptions, such as exercise and age, wearing masks became mandatory inside and outside most of Spain, despite social distancing, last summer.

However, there is optimism about lifting the restrictions, as Spain’s vaccination campaign is making rapid progress.

Nearly 35 million doses have been administered, meaning about 45 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the neighboring country, France is also taking steps to calm Covid-19 measures across the country.

On Thursday, the French government repealed the laws making it mandatory to wear masks outdoors.

And the national curfew, which went into effect on Oct. 30 and had been at a point as early as 6 p.m., will be lifted by Sunday.

More than 58 percent of the adult population in Frances has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination programs were opened for married people in the 12-18 age group, in an incentive to protect the nation and restrictions gradually lifted.

The Netherlands will also lift the rules around face masks, along with other restrictions, from early next week, following a drop in Covid-19 cases.

Most band size limits will also be lifted by June 26 – as long as people can keep at least 1.5 meters away.

6

6 Wearing a mask became mandatory inside and outside most of Spain in May 2020 Credit: Reuters

6

Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have dropped to their lowest levels in nine months in recent weeks as the spread of vaccinations has picked up pace.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said today that this was a special moment.

“Many times I have stood here to tell you what you can not do. But now we can focus on what is possible.”

Shops, bars and restaurants will have no capacity limits as long as guests keep their distance, or show that they are blocked or have a negative test.

Masks on public transport and at airports – where social distancing is not always possible – will remain.

As of Friday, about 13 million vaccines had been administered, in a country of 17.5 million people.

News of eased holiday hotspots will be music in the ears of Britons dying for a summer holiday – though holidaymakers will still be quarantined upon their return from most of these countries.

The travel industry suffered a blow earlier this month when Portugal, the only major holiday destination on the UK green list, landed in amber.

The country’s foreign and tourism ministers have said it is difficult to understand the logic behind the landing, describing it as “unfair and completely inappropriate”.

Popular destination countries like Spain, Portugal and Greece are desperate to welcome British tourists as soon as possible in order to revitalize their struggling tourism industries.

While restrictions on Covid-19 are gradually easing in many EU nations, recent figures show that the UK now has the highest daily rate of coronavirus infections in Europe.

Statistics released Wednesday revealed 107.3 people per million tested positive for the virus per day on average over the past week, while the dreaded Delta variant continues to spread across the country.

Figures recorded by the research platform based at the University of Oxford, Our World in Data, show that the British have even surpassed Spain in the Covid Richter scale.

This comes after Boris Johnson delayed the UK unlock on June 21 amid concerns that the variant could create the perfect storm for a “substantial” third wave that could hurt the country.

The UK is now ranked at the pole position with the highest number of new cases in Europe – ahead of Spain, which has a rate of 104.6 cases per million, Latvia with an average of 92.1, followed by Andorra with 90.6.

Belarus has a rate of 89.77, Russia recorded 83.7, while the next highest coronavirus infections come from Denmark, with a rate of 78.36.

The Netherlands was next at 77.19 and Sweden recorded a rate of 76.3.

Portugal, which was removed from the UK’s green travel list last week after an increase in cases, recorded 70.58 per million.

The only countries that recorded a rate of zero cases per million were Iceland and San Marino.

Despite the number of infections, death rates in the UK have remained accurate thanks to the spread of starfish.

Statistics from our World in data show that despite the high rate of infection, the UK has distributed the fourth vaccines in Europe over the past week.

Over 30 million people in the UK have now had both of their Covid strokes.

6 Spain is gradually lifting the restrictions, as the spread of vaccines makes rapid progress Credit: Reuters