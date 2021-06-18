US in the news: Wells Fargo appoints head of a private bank





People move Wells Fargo & Company Julie Caperton has been appointed head of Wells Fargo Private Bank, an asset and Investment Management (WIM) division. This is in addition to Capertons’ current role as head of the Center for Banking Excellence, Lending and Trust for WIM. Caperton will continue to report to Barry Sommers, head of WIM. She has been with Wells Fargo and its predecessor organizations for nearly 20 years. Axa Investment Managers (Axa IM) The investment firm has appointed Florian Bezault as president of the United States and chief financial officer of the United States. Beatriz Barros de Lis has also been appointed head of the Americas of Axa IM Core client group. RBC Asset Management Amanda Dolan has been promoted to the position of recruitment advisor to the asset manager. She has spent the past decade at RBC Wealth Management holding a variety of roles, starting with a position at Madison firm, Wisconsin branch before moving into operations. Pension and Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) The firm has hired David Serpa as co-president and managing partner. Prior to joining the firm, he served as Managing Director at Mentor Partners, where he led management consulting / M&A consulting practice while evaluating investment opportunities for the private equity division. Fiduciary Trust International Global Wealth Manager has appointed Brian Conboy as director of asset administration and trust advisor. Conboy joined Fiduciary Trust International in July 2016 as Vice President and Asset Settlement Officer. Northern Trust Carlos Arrizurieta has joined the company as a senior managing director based in Miami, Florida. Prior to joining Northern Trust, he was a senior vice president at Wells Fargo Private Bank and also held roles at Deutsche Bank and Citi Private Bank. Raymond James Financial advisers Bobby Conville Jr. and Earl Smith have joined the firm in Ruston, Louisiana. Together with Ruth Best, a senior registered customer service associate, the advisors mark the first place of the RJA office in Ruston. Conville and Smith are joined by Wells Fargo Advisors and act as Conville, Smith and Raymond James Associated Wealth Management. dance The independent asset and investment management firm has hired Janet Walker as senior vice president and investment advisor. Prior to Bailard, she spent 22 years with Wells Fargo, most recently in the San Francisco office of Abbot Downing, a firm with very high net worth at Boutique Wells Fargos. M&A Wealth Growth Group The asset management firm has acquired Lighthouse Wealth Management, an independent hybrid firm registered as an investment advisor (RIA) Founded in 1992 by co-founders Thomas Kozlowski and Andrew Wilson, Lighthouse has eight financial advisers among its 13 employees. The internship specializes in financial planning, asset management and tax services for retired or near-retired clients or those experiencing another life-changing event. Upon closure, the internship will be called the Lighthouse Team, and Kozlowski and Wilson will serve as senior vice presidents, financial advisors to the Wealth Improvement Group. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.













What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos