New Zealand and UK to reach free trade agreement in August





New Zealand will reach a free trade agreement with the UK in August, says Trade Minister Damien OConnor. OConnor met with his British counterpart, Commerce Secretary Liz Truss, in London on Thursday, New Zealand time, and issued a statement early Saturday. An agreement in principle will be reached in August. I reaffirmed New Zealand wanting to see a high quality UK-linked deal as soon as possible, he said. For New Zealand this means receiving a market entry offer that eliminates tariffs and provides commercial sense entry from the first day of the deal. LIZ TRUSS / Twitter Trade Minister Damien O’Connor slammed his elbows with UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss at their meeting in London early Friday morning, NZ time. READ MORE:

* NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations to ‘accelerate’ as Australia moves forward

* British aircraft carrier heads to Pacific as UK flexes political muscle in post-Brexit world

* UK’s initial market access offer is not higher than New Zealand free trade expectations

The deadline for the deal comes days after the UK reached an agreement in principle on its free trade agreement with Australia. Details of the agreement in Australia, published on Thursday, show that the two countries agreed to abolish tariffs and quotas for all products. Tariffs and quotas for beef and mutton in Australia have been progressively raised for 15 years, and dairy products for five years. Beef and mutton tariffs have been a friction point for the NZ-UK free trade agreement, due to concerns within the UK agricultural sector that free trade agreements would negatively affect British farmers. Reaching an ambitious agreement remains our priority. “Based on the results of our discussions in London this week, we are both confident that our negotiating teams will be able to make significant progress over the coming weeks,” OConnor said in a statement. OConnor previously said a good ambition was to remove tariffs on New Zealand products within 10 years. And, heading to the UK, he said he would work to convince agricultural leaders in Britain that New Zealand were not large-volume exporters and would not be grinding their market. On Saturday, he said he had met with industry representatives, UK Secretary of Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice and Minister for the Cabinet Office Lord Frost. He will leave the UK on Monday and travel to Brussels to talk to his EU counterpart about the NZ-EU free trade agreement negotiations. Upon his return to New Zealand on June 25, he will spend two weeks in solitary confinement and quarantine. OConnor was the first Cabinet minister to leave New Zealand since the country closed its borders to keep away the Covid-19 pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos