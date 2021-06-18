The Biden administration is withdrawing certain forces and capabilities, “mainly air defense systems, from the Middle East,” the Pentagon confirmed on Friday.

The Secretary of Defense instructed the commander of U.S. Central Command to remove certain forces and capabilities from the region this summer, mainly air defense vehicles, Pentagon spokesman Cmdr. Jessica McNulty said in a statement.

This decision was taken in close coordination with the host nations and with a clear eye on maintaining our ability to meet our security commitments, McNulty added. It is about maintaining some of our high demand, low density assets, so that they are ready for future demands in the event of an unforeseen situation.

The department will not provide specific details, the statement said, adding that out of respect for partners and operational safety, we will not disclose locations, provisions or timelines.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the withdrawals, said the Pentagon is withdrawing eight Patriot anti-missile batteries from countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia and another missile defense system known as THAAD from Saudi Arabia, as well as hundreds of US troops operating and supporting those systems.

Certain combat squads in the region are also dwindling, according to the Journal.

Some assets will be returned to the United States for much-needed maintenance and repair, while others will be redistributed to other regions, McNulty said.

We maintain a strong stance in the threat-prone region and are confident that these changes do not adversely affect our national security interests, she added. We also retain the flexibility to move forces rapidly back to the Middle East as conditions require.

The meddling from the Middle East comes ahead of the completion later this summer of the review of the global force stance that the Pentagon began at the beginning of the Biden administration as it seeks to reorient the military toward competition with China and Russia.

It also comes as the US military withdraws completely from Afghanistan in line with President Biden's order to be released in September.

Most of the latest cuts are coming from Saudi Arabia, according to the Journal. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin notified Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the changes in a June 2 call, and the military began making reductions thereafter, the report added.

The Trump administration has amassed U.S. military assets in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Middle East amid its so-called maximum-pressure campaign against Iran, including the deployment of missile defenses following a 2019 attack on a Saudi oil field blamed on Iranian drones.

The United States also relocated Patriot systems to Iraq after the Iranian missile strike on a base housing US troops in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Republicans quickly criticized the Biden administration’s move on Friday.

Neville Chamberlain, the young man who gave Putin a multibillion-dollar pipeline, now vows to pull Patriot and THAAD anti-missile systems into the Middle East and facilitate Iran’s occupation of the region, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz says he hopes McConaughey ‘decides not to run’ Senate confirms Biden chose role no. 2 in the Internal Court fines the baker 0 for refusing to make the gender transition cake MORE EXCEPTIONAL (R-Texas) wrote on Twitter, referring to the British Prime Minister best known for his policy of appeasement against Nazi Germany.

But the Pentagon insisted it has a sustained commitment to the Middle East even when it withdraws there.

Our sustained engagement in the region is very clear from the incredible range of partnership activities and close defense consultations we carry out, to our important land, air and sea footprint, McNulty said.

The presence of certain assets and forces is just one factor in our relationship, “she added. The Department of Defense holds tens of thousands of forces in the Middle East, representing some of our most advanced air and naval capabilities, in support of U.S. national interests and our regional partnerships.