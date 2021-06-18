The Middle East FPS team receives high honors in the international competition | Local News

The Troubleshooting Team for the Future of Northern High School learned this week that they are international champions.

Four students – Blake Leigh, Tristan Patrick, Fiona Lautenschlager and Eli Swift – made up one of the 203 teams that recently competed in the International Problem Solving Competition of International Global Issues for the Future, practically held from 9-12 June.

In the results announced Monday night, the Northern team was named the 2021 International Champion in the Junior Division – competing on June 10 against teams from all over the United States as well as Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, South Korea. , Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Thailand and Turkey.

Scott Sexton, who is the Middle East and Pulaski High School coach, told the General Gazette this marks the high school’s first international title in Global Problem Solving, although they have previously won several international titles in the Community. of Problem Solving. The team finished 6th in last year’s international competition.

“This is the 17th International title I have won as an adult trainer and competitor in Global Problem Solving and Community Problem Solving,” said Coach Sexton. “We have had at least one event to go to the international competition every year since 2004.”

Sexton himself won in 2019 as part of the Kentucky Adult Issues Problem Solving Team for Kentucky. The Problem Solving Team for the Future of Pulaski High School was the International Sub-Applicant in the 2018 Senior Division.

Such competitions involve teams of four students working together for two hours to analyze, investigate, and conduct research to solve a given scenario. Team members are given a general topic – in this case, neurotechnology – shortly before the competition so they can do research. But on race day, teams are given a scenario based on at least 25 years in the future from which they must develop 16 challenges, a fundamental problem and 16 possible solutions as well as criteria to list those solutions. Team members then choose the best solution and develop an action plan.

“They only have two hours from the moment they are given their next stage to complete the competition,” Sexton explained. “They had to respond based on their research and their knowledge of how to implement the next problem-solving process in that scenario.”

While most of the North team was able to compete together from school, Lautenschlager participated at a distance from California. Further, during the season, no students who had competed last year returned to the team – leaving Sexton to start with a sixth-grade team. Two of them had never competed in FPS before.

Sexton said the team did not lose any wins. He noted that the school year had started with all the team members attending distance practice sessions for the first two months. Some of the initial competitions in December and January were also held at a time when the school had become completely virtual.

“When they did their qualifying problem and the District Competition, they were actually competing from home,” the coach said. “What was more complicated was the international competition is that they were using a different system from any other competition. [Google Docs]. “We only had access to that system to practice once.”

While he personally had no access to the next scene, Sexton said the team told him they felt confident in the way they had done. “We left that day feeling pretty good and hoping they could decide,” he continued. “Of course, I was happy that they had reached the international competition in these circumstances at all.”

With Sexton having a theatrical rehearsal Monday night, the team had to learn the results before doing their coaching.

“It was quite exciting,” he said. “We have plans to gather them soon and celebrate.”