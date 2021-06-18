The employee almost fired during the armed robbery at the Selkirk Avenue store





WINNIPEG – An employee at a Selkirk Avenue convenience store barely missed the target after two men allegedly robbed the store with a shotgun. Police said two men, one of whom was armed with a shotgun, entered the store on block 500 of Selkirk Avenue on the morning of June 6th. “They demanded money, cigarettes and lottery tickets while pointing the firearm at the store employee,” police said in a press release. “The armed suspect then fired a bullet, narrowly losing the employee, and they then left on foot.” The major crime unit of the Winnipeg Police Service took over the investigation and identified one of the men involved in the robbery. Police issued an arrest warrant for the man and on June 16, officers spotted him in the Flora Avenue and McKenzie Street area. The man tried to flee but was quickly arrested, police said, adding during the arrest the man allegedly attacked two officers. Police said the man and two officers were taken to hospital for their injuries and were released. Police said a search of the man revealed seven grams of methamphetamine, four Percocet pills, $ 875 in cash and drug packaging materials on it. Cory James Spilchuk, 37, of Winnipeg is facing multiple charges of robbery and firearms under warrant He is also facing two counts of drug trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest. The charges against him have not been proven in court. He has been detained.







