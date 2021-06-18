Workers should be given the right to do work from home, says Labor | working

Workers should be given the right to do their work from home, Labor has sought to put pressure on the government not to allow its flexible working consultation to get into the long bar.

In the first major announcement made by Angela Rayner since gaining the shadow cabinet minister’s portfolio for the future of work, she said employers should not be able to dictate staff conditions when instruction that encourages people to work is expected to be removed from the house next month.

A right to disconnect, meaning that workers would have a reasonable expectation that they would not have to work or check calls and emails outside of their normal hours, is also being supported by Labor, to ensure that homes do not become offices 24 hours.

The announcement comes as attention is focused on how to maintain some of the positive benefits experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, which for some have included homework while saving time and money on travel and being able to spend more with their families. .

Ministers have promised to introduce an employment bill to update workers’ rights and help give people a better balance between life and work, and the government has launched a consultation to give workers the right to look for a flexible job.

But some critics fear the right to demand more flexible working conditions such as work from home, or early or late start will be rejected by employers and will not significantly improve the situation.

Work has gone further and said the right to flexible work should be guaranteed and negotiated by unions or elected staff representatives, given Downing Street this week said the government had no plans to introduce a right to work from the house.

Over the summer, it is also expected to announce detailed plans on how small and medium-sized businesses should be helped to adapt to flexible working practices, along with support for more rights to protect workers from remote surveillance.

Rayner said: As the restrictions rise and we adjust to a new normal, we need a new deal for the people who work. As a starting point, this should mean the right to a flexible job, not just the right to seek flexibility and a duty for employers to accommodate this if there is no reason that a particular job cannot be done flexibly .

It is clear that the government will not act to strengthen the rights of working people, and we can not have an withdrawn consultation process that simply puts this urgent issue on the long bar, leaving workers in a position of tangible and allowing employers to dictate their staff terms.

Andrew Pakes, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, said: “Work has a right to focus on how we provide flexible workload for workers, including the right to a digital shutdown.

While digital technology has kept us connected over the past year, coupled with pandemic work patterns and an increase in work from home, it has left many people trying to go out.

The right to secede has been shown to have strong cross-party support, with a recent poll finding that 65% of Labor and 53% of Conservative voters supported politics.

A government spokesman said the 2019 Manifesto contains a clear commitment to consultation to make flexible work predetermined, unless employers have good reasons for not doing so. Providing workers with a balance between life and work is extremely important and we have reassembled the Flexible Work Task Force to better understand and promote flexible work.