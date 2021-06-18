Greek widow on trial after admitting murder of British woman





Greek pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos wore a bulletproof vest on Friday as he arrived in court, hours after confessing to the murder of his British wife, whom he initially claimed had been tortured by a gang of thieves. Anagnostopoulos, 33, wore a protective vest and was surrounded by armed officers as he ran handcuffed to an Athens court to face a series of charges for the murder of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch. His lawyer confirmed to reporters that the widow had confessed on Thursday to the murder of the British citizen, saying he had expressed remorse. The May 11 crime had gripped Greece ever since Anagnostopoulos claimed he was handcuffed and tied to a chair while a hopeless gang of thieves tortured and then killed his wife in front of their little girl. He even strangled the family dog, who was found hanging on a stairwell and then tied his and his dead wife’s hands before police arrived, Costas Hassiotis, director of the top division, told reporters. large number of murders in Athens. Everything was staged to make the crime scene look like the scene of a robbery, Hassiotis said. Babis Anagnostopoulos claims his wife Caroline Crouch was killed by thieves.

Facebook Authorities uncovered Babis Anagnostopoulos’s lies after receiving heartbeat data from Caroline Crouch’s heart rate monitor.

Instagram Anagnostopoulos held the facade throughout – and was even filmed embracing Crouch’s grieving mother at a memorial service Thursday, with police waiting to finish to question him. He finally confessed after being presented with new damn technological evidence – including heartbeat data on his wife’s smartwatch indicating she died before her husband claimed, police said. Anagnostopoulos had also removed a memory card from security cameras and data from his watch indicated he would move around the house, including the attic where his wife’s body was found, during the period he claimed to have been tied up, police told The Times of London. Babis Anagnostopoulos holds a defense test while being escorted to court in Athens, Greece.

Photo AP / Aggelos Barai He was moving while he claimed to have been immobilized by the robbers, Penelope Maniatis, director of the Greek Police forensics department, told the newspaper. This was the first major discrepancy created in his testimony and the first clear suspicion created. His dead wife’s phone also showed that on the night of the attack she was trying to reserve herself and her daughter, Lydia, in a hotel room, the UK newspaper said. When confronted with the evidence he confessed, Apostolos Skrekas, a Greek police spokesman, told the UK Times. Babis Anagnostopoulos tried to cover up the murder of his wife and by fabricating his false story. Instagram The tracker disputed his initial testimony that he had sunk into the rope and was locked up by three assailants. Instead, what we found was that he was moving around the house, going from the attic to the basement. He told officers he “acted angry at a time of crisis” when his wife threatened to leave him, Skrekas said. “He explained in full detail how he strangled the victim,” the spokesman added. It was not immediately clear who would take care of the couple’s young daughter, whom Anagnostopoulos placed next to her dead mother’s body to make sure the crime scene looked convincing, “officials told the UK Times. Caroline Crouch with her infant daughter.

Instagram Officials previously revealed they found her hitting her mom in a breaking attempt to wake her. Me tela Post

