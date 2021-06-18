Portugal orders Lisbon to close the weekend as the Delta variant spreads





Portuguese authorities ordered a weekend blockade in the Lisbon capital region starting Friday in a bid to stem a recent rise in new infections, providing a powerful reminder that even as Europe seeks to reopen more fully, the virus still presents challenges. The decision came after Portugal this week recorded its highest number of new cases since March, jumping by more than 1,300 in the last 24 hours. Public health officials said the increase in cases was greatest around Lisbon, and they estimated that approximately half of the new cases involved the Delta variant, first discovered in India and growing in other countries, including Britain. The weekend lock takes effect at 3pm on Friday and lasts until 6am on Monday. While they are in fact, residents in the Lisbon region will be barred from traveling outside their home area, an attempt to keep the spread of the virus limited.

The emergency measure is a sharp reversal of optimism that officials expressed in May, when the country was recording one of the lowest infection rates in Europe and was moving to start the summer tourism season. Portugal was one of the first European countries to reopen its borders to visitors from Britain and the entire European Union. And the British government named Portugal on a very small list of places where its inhabitants could travel without the need for quarantine upon return. It did not last long. By June, the British government had changed course and re-imposed a quarantine on people returning from Portugal, creating travel chaos for British tourists who tried to go home before the quarantine went into effect. The British government has warned of the dangers posed by the Delta variant, especially in populations that have not yet been fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the full reopening of the economy initially set to take place on Monday for several weeks to allow the inoculation of countries to reach more people.

