The World Bank approves $ 280-M devotional loans
More than 300,000 people in the countryside will have a chance to improve their income after the World Bank approves a new $ 280 million loan for an ongoing Department of Agriculture project to increase farm and fishery productivity .
The World Bank Board on June 17 approved the second additional funding for the Philippine Rural Rural Development Project (PRDP). It will cover most of the $ 385.44 million needed to support the project, which began in 2014.
The Philippine government and the World Bank are scheduled to sign the loan agreement on July 15. On top of that, the European Union provided an 18.3m-euro grant for the same project. The funding will support 267 climate-sustainable rural infrastructure and 287 enterprise development subprojects, all aimed at increasing rural incomes and strengthening planning and implementation capacities between local government units (LGUs) and productive organizations, the Bank said. World in a statement.
This will help address climate vulnerability in agriculture through a range of investments, including roads created to cope with adverse weather events to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and access to markets; and municipal irrigation subprojects to address water scarcity and avoid the risk of large-scale crop failure, the World Bank said. Funds will also be allocated to set up storage facilities and solar dryers to prevent post-harvest crop losses, as well as greenhouses to protect selected crops from extreme heat and to support improved water management, among others. .
This project enhances the country’s efforts to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity by targeting investment in agriculture, which is a major source of livelihood and income in rural areas. We hope this additional funding will further foster productive investment partnerships between groups of farmers and commercial buyers, contributing to improved market access and higher income opportunities for rural residents, the World Bank Country Director for Brunei said. , Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand Ndiame Diop.
The World Bank said this additional funding will also support more war-torn LGUs in Mindanao. In particular, the EU grant will target Mindanao LGUs with a higher poverty incidence, lower capacity, conflict-affected areas and a larger number of indigenous peoples and will provide incentives to them to participate in the PRDP.
The Borrower instructed local governments in the newly formed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao to participate in the PRDP, through which the DA provides technical and financial support for the planning process of provincial, city and municipal governments, as well as the implementation and delivery of services. , rural infrastructure and enterprise development based on provincial and civic commodity investment plans, value chain analysis and suitable production areas.
This integrated planning approach is an important step in pooling local priorities and national development programs, making them effective partners of DA and local governments in developing the agriculture and fisheries sector, said the Bank’s senior agricultural economist. World Eli Weiss.
This was the second of three loans to the Philippines that the World Bank planned to approve this month. On June 24, the World Bank board also decided to address the financing of the Department of Finance’s first financial sector reform policy.
Earlier this month, the Washington-based development finance institution launched a $ 300 million loan to the Philippines so it could fortify government buildings in Metro Manila and prepare for the big earthquake. It will cover most of the $ 309.5 million Department of Public Works and Highways project for the seismic risk mitigation and sustainability project.
Remaining in the World Bank short-term pipeline to the Philippines were 12 future loans totaling $ 2.93 billion. Ben O. de Vera INQ
