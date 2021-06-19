Health
When you need a COVID-19 booster shot
San Diego (KGTV)-There is growing consensus that Americans will eventually need a COVID-19 booster shot. When is the problem?
In recent weeks, Pfizer and Moderna CEOs said they believe they will need boosters within a year of vaccination. For those who first line up for the first dose, it can be as early as September.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist and president’s chief medical adviser, said it was too early to predict the timeline.
“The decision is not made by the pharmaceutical company. The decision is made by the need for public health,” he said in a briefing on Thursday.
“It could be a year. It could be 18 months. It could be much longer. We would have to obey it,” he added.
Researchers in San Diego, who are studying the durability of the COVID vaccine, say boosters are not yet a natural conclusion.
“Do you need a booster shot? We currently have a 50-50 chance of putting it in,” said Dr. Shane Crotti of the Lahora Institute of Immunology.
There are two factors that determine whether a booster is needed: whether the variant can escape our protection and how long the vaccine lasts in the body.
So far, the data on the variants look great, Dr. Crotti said.
“If you get two vaccinations with the mRNA vaccine, you have a very high degree of protection against all of these mutants,” he said.
He said it was difficult to predict how long the vaccine would continue to function in the body, as there was no previously approved mRNA vaccine.
A study led by Dr. Alessandro Sette of Crotty and LJI shows that in about 90% of people, protective immune cells remain strong for at least 6-8 months. They will soon release another update with the one-year mark, Other studies It suggests that the protection remains strong.
Studies of other coronaviruses have suggested that immunity gradually weakens and people may re-infect. Dr. Emily Martin, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, said, rather than “within a few months, or a year or two.” You may need to think about vaccine renewal. “
The science of boosters is still working, but vaccine makers are well prepared. This week, Moderna announced that it will sell an additional 200 million doses to the US government that can be used as a booster or first shot for infants who are not currently eligible for vaccination.
More than half of the dose arrives between October and December, the rest in the first quarter of 2022. With this latest agreement, Moderna’s overall commitment in the United States will be 500 million times.
Pfizer’s CEO predicted that boosters might be needed only 8-12 months after the second dose. This means that the first group of health care workers who were immunized last December may need a booster in September.
In an interview with ABC10 News this week, San Diego’s supervisory board chairman Nathan Fletcher said boosters are likely to be this fall.
“But when you get that booster, it will be much more like how you get a flu shot,” he said.
He said the county had no plans to carry out a mass vaccination “superstation” when boosters arrived. Instead, private healthcare providers primarily distribute shots.
He said the county may provide boosters with smaller vaccine “pods”, similar to distributing flu vaccines.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]