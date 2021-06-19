When you need a COVID-19 booster shot

San Diego (KGTV)-There is growing consensus that Americans will eventually need a COVID-19 booster shot. When is the problem?

In recent weeks, Pfizer and Moderna CEOs said they believe they will need boosters within a year of vaccination. For those who first line up for the first dose, it can be as early as September.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist and president’s chief medical adviser, said it was too early to predict the timeline.

“The decision is not made by the pharmaceutical company. The decision is made by the need for public health,” he said in a briefing on Thursday.

“It could be a year. It could be 18 months. It could be much longer. We would have to obey it,” he added.

Researchers in San Diego, who are studying the durability of the COVID vaccine, say boosters are not yet a natural conclusion.

“Do you need a booster shot? We currently have a 50-50 chance of putting it in,” said Dr. Shane Crotti of the Lahora Institute of Immunology.

There are two factors that determine whether a booster is needed: whether the variant can escape our protection and how long the vaccine lasts in the body.

So far, the data on the variants look great, Dr. Crotti said.

“If you get two vaccinations with the mRNA vaccine, you have a very high degree of protection against all of these mutants,” he said.

He said it was difficult to predict how long the vaccine would continue to function in the body, as there was no previously approved mRNA vaccine.

A study led by Dr. Alessandro Sette of Crotty and LJI shows that in about 90% of people, protective immune cells remain strong for at least 6-8 months. They will soon release another update with the one-year mark, Other studies It suggests that the protection remains strong.

Studies of other coronaviruses have suggested that immunity gradually weakens and people may re-infect. Dr. Emily Martin, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, said, rather than “within a few months, or a year or two.” You may need to think about vaccine renewal. “

The science of boosters is still working, but vaccine makers are well prepared. This week, Moderna announced that it will sell an additional 200 million doses to the US government that can be used as a booster or first shot for infants who are not currently eligible for vaccination.

More than half of the dose arrives between October and December, the rest in the first quarter of 2022. With this latest agreement, Moderna’s overall commitment in the United States will be 500 million times.

Pfizer’s CEO predicted that boosters might be needed only 8-12 months after the second dose. This means that the first group of health care workers who were immunized last December may need a booster in September.

In an interview with ABC10 News this week, San Diego’s supervisory board chairman Nathan Fletcher said boosters are likely to be this fall.

“But when you get that booster, it will be much more like how you get a flu shot,” he said.

He said the county had no plans to carry out a mass vaccination “superstation” when boosters arrived. Instead, private healthcare providers primarily distribute shots.

He said the county may provide boosters with smaller vaccine “pods”, similar to distributing flu vaccines.