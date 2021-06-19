Father’s Day Message: Men, Watch Your Health | News

For many men, enduring pain is a sign of masculinity. For others, seeing a doctor for an annual examination is a low priority in their busy life. Unfortunately, health experts warn that such behavior is dangerous and can have serious health consequences.

According to a 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 15% of men over the age of 18 in the United States are considered to be in good or poor health. Many men often play Russian roulette in good health because they often do not see a doctor until late in their physical / mental illness. It is important to know that early detection of illness can make a difference between life and death.

Men in Southern California are better off with some of the commonly affecting illnesses, as Father’s Day is only a few days and Men’s Health Week is nationally recognized from June 14th to 20th. It’s important to understand.

– – – Heart disease

The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States across most racial / ethnic groups. According to the CDC, about half of men who die suddenly from coronary heart disease have no previous symptoms, adding that 70% to 89% of sudden heart events occur in men.

“Fruits, vegetables, whole grain deficient diets, smoking, high blood pressure, and high LDL cholesterol levels are some of the most important risk factors for heart disease in men,” said Dr. Columbus D. Batiste II. I have. Kaiser Permanente A cardiologist in Southern California. “Other medical conditions and poor lifestyle choices that increase a man’s risk of heart disease include overweight and obesity, diabetes, uncontrolled stress, lack of exercise, and excessive alcohol use.”

―――――― High blood pressure

Hypertension, also known as hypertension, is usually much more dangerous with no signs or symptoms. However, unless treated, the health consequences for men can be serious. Black men are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure, which can be due to the extra sensitivity of the community to salt, which is the main cause of high blood pressure.

Therefore, it is important for men to better understand the causes and treatments for this condition and to know how to protect themselves and the importance of exercise, such as reducing salt intake.

—– Prostate cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, about 12 out of 100 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer for life. Most men can survive prostate cancer if detected early and with appropriate treatment.

According to the National Cancer Institute, black men are twice as likely to die of low-grade prostate cancer as men of other races. Therefore, early treatment is very important.

The following factors may increase the risk of prostate cancer:

1) Presence of close male members of the family with prostate cancer.

2) A diet high in lean meats, processed foods, high-fat dairy products, and low in fruits and vegetables.

3) Obesity in some studies is associated with a more aggressive form of prostate cancer.

4) Men over the age of 65 are at increased risk.

5) African-American men and African-Caribbean men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

6) The risk of prostate cancer increases after age 50 and even higher after age 65.

7) Hereditary gene mutations such as BRCA1 / BRCA2 genes and Lynch syndrome.

“That’s why it’s important to discuss the adequacy of prostate cancer screening as men grow older, even in the absence of obvious symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Soleimani, Ph.D., Kaiser Permanente, Southern California. Says. “When it comes to prostate health, it’s a good idea for men not to ignore this health problem and ask their doctor if a test is desirable. In fact, if detected early, prostate cancer is very curable. is.”

—–depression

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, many men with depression can show anger and aggressive behavior rather than sadness, so depression that can affect people of almost any age is male. Is a major mental health concern.

In addition, NIMH states that this mental health disorder affects many men and requires medical attention, but men are less likely to recognize, speak, and seek treatment for depression than women. I will.

“Men with depression have different symptoms, but they have some things in common,” said Dr. Juan Carlos’s Barbuehler, a board-certified child / adolescent / adult psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California. Says. “Common symptoms of depression include loss of interest in work and family, expressions of anger, restlessness, and the need for alcohol and drugs to escape or avoid the pain they are feeling. Increasing isolation is involved. If any of these occur, it is important to seek treatment. Attention to mental health and seeking professional help is not a weakness, but a courage. It’s a sign of strength. The main characteristic of a resilient man is to seek help and seek help when needed. “

―――――― Sleep apnea

According to the latest research, about 1 billion people worldwide and up to 30% of Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Men, especially those who are overweight, are at increased risk of OSA as they get older. OSA is caused by intermittent obstruction of the airways during sleep and is often associated with large snoring, sleep interruptions, daytime sleepiness, and heartburn.

“This sleep disorder is strongly associated with major health problems,” said Dr. Dennis Juan, co-chair of sleep medicine at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California. “If left untreated, it can cause high blood pressure, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. Sleep aspiration is also associated with type 2 diabetes and depression. . “

Researchers at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California point out that untreated moderate to severe OSA is associated with a 70% increased risk of heart attack or stroke within a year. Fortunately, the study also found that proper use of continuous positive airway pressure therapy could reduce that risk by 53%.

“It’s important to remember that getting treatment for sleep apnea can be life-changing because of drowsiness, improved quality of life, and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Huang said. Said.