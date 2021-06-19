It’s not just Delta-other coronavirus variants are also worried about scientists





“To be honest, the last thing to think about before going to bed is the variant, and the first thing to think about in the morning is the variant,” Lindquist said in a briefing this week.

Federal health officials are also most wary of the Delta variant (the first B.1.617.2 strain found in India), but other variants are also well established in parts of the United States.

One of them is the gamma variant, also known as P.1, which has spread rapidly to rule in Brazil.

“Of course it was seen throughout the state, but it was also seen in some outbreaks in eastern Washington and in low-vaccinated counties. I am very concerned about the role of this P.1. The proportion increased in the state. “ So far, none of the most common variants have shown much ability to avoid the effects of complete vaccination. However, some have demonstrated the ability to re-infect those who have recovered from a natural coronavirus infection and infect only partially vaccinated people, both in the laboratory and in real life. However, fully vaccinated people had a strong and broad immune response that needed to be cared for in the mutants, vaccine experts agreed. Gamma has been classified as a variant of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the variant of concern shows evidence of increased infectivity, more serious illness, reduced antibody efficacy, reduced therapeutic efficacy, or diagnostic problems. According to the CDC’s own variant tracker, gamma is detected in all states where the CDC has variant information. According to the latest follow-up data, the prevalence of gamma is over 15% in multiple regions, including the western and northeastern regions. Increasing frequency in multiple states Dr. Philip Chan, consultant medical director of the Rhode Island Health Department, said that the state’s main strain is still an alpha mutant (also known as B.1.1.7, first identified in the UK). Said it was gamma. Variants are common on Rhode Island. “Looking at trends over time, over the past few weeks, about 20% of all variants have been gamma variants and have been stable for the past few weeks,” he told CNN. According to the California Public Health Service, gamma accounts for 10% of all samples sequenced in May and is “increasing in all parts of California.” “Public health officials are increasing the frequency in California with gamma mutants and alpha and delta that may have moderately reduced response to some antibody treatments or may be more contagious. I’m concerned about some other strains of concern, including, “the agency told CNN. on mail. In Illinois, gamma accounts for more than 25% of sequenced variants, according to state health data. Gamma prevalence in the United States has been steadily increasing since mid-March, according to NowCast data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. Gamma: more resistant to vaccines and antibody treatments Current evidence suggests that gamma can resist the effects of antibody treatment. In nine states, HHS has stopped distributing two monoclonal antibody therapies from Eli Lilly and Company due to reduced efficacy for both gamma and delta variants. “The results of an in vitro assay used to assess the susceptibility of viral variants to specific monoclonal antibodies show that bacamlanivimab and etesebimab co-administered with P.1 (gamma) or B.1.351 (beta) variants. It suggests no activity against either, “said HHS Wednesday. According to the CDC, gamma variants show a “significant reduction in susceptibility to Lily treatment” and a reduced immune neutralization after infection and after vaccination. According to Dr. Peter Hotez, its antibody resistance is an important issue for this mutant. “If you’re not vaccinated, or if you’ve been vaccinated only once, you’re vulnerable,” Hotez, director of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN. “And now, the only effective remedy we have if you give it early is a monoclonal antibody, so if it’s going to escape the monoclonal antibody, that’s really a problem. . “ According to Hotes, the effects on immunity are associated with mutations that alter the virus of the mutant (three of them), making it difficult for immune system proteins called antibodies to recognize and latch. It is said that it is. “More antibody-resistant variants can cause some problems with vaccine protection,” Weil Cornell Medicine’s professor of microbiology and immunology, John P. Moore, told CNN. Moore said rankings of several major variants show that gamma is more resistant to antibodies than alpha, but is equally resistant to deltas. “That doesn’t mean it blows away US vaccine protection,” he said. This is because licensed vaccines produce far more protection than natural infections. “Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna should be able to handle this variant very well because they are so powerful. J & J may run into some problems, but probably keep people away from the ICU. It will be effective enough for you. This is the most important thing. “ However, the epidemic of subspecies creates an environment in which vaccination intensity does not always last forever. Ramon Lorenzo Redondo, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said: He said that in areas with low vaccination, mutants can spread, replicate and evolve even faster. “In such situations, the virus can be pushed and adapted … not only can it be transmitted faster, but it can also circumvent immunity,” he said. “At least some of these strains have already evolved to evade innate immunity. Still, the immunity produced by the vaccine cannot be circumvented,” he said. “Allowing these large numbers of cases in unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated countries puts us in a danger zone.” Whenever the virus infects someone, it replicates and evolves-and eventually, mutants that are highly resistant to the vaccine can emerge. One in many variations That’s why the White House urges people to be fully vaccinated. “What we are observing in highly vaccinated populations, especially in the United States, is that all of these strains are in control,” Redondo said. “Therefore, even these highly contagious (mutants), so far, seem to have nothing out of control if the vaccination rate is good.” Variants can also drive each other out of existence. Moore told CNN that Delta has demonstrated the ability to “defeat” other variants of Covid-19. “We have blown away the alpha infection in the UK at the end of last year,” he said. This is one of many cases where the variants inherited from each other. “I’ve seen this pattern in which infectious mutants predominate over less infectious mutants, and I’ve seen them four times now,” Moore said. “I don’t know if Gamma has that ability,” he said. “If Delta actually takes over, gamma can be squeezed, so in the future, if many think that it could take over in the United States, especially based on what is seen in the United Kingdom. Is difficult to predict, so there is no information on the relative transmission of gamma. “ Vaccines are still our best shot The spread of mutants, including but not limited to gamma, should enhance the need for full vaccination for all, Moore said. “A single dose is not enough for these resistant mutants, especially if you encounter these more resistant mutants, a single dose of mRNA is not fully vaccinated,” Moore said. Stated. “If you’re dealing with states like Alabama, Kansas, and Mississippi (some of the countries with low vaccine intake), the people there will be more contagious subspecies like Delta. Very vulnerable to it. “

