Portland Vaccine Hesitarian Pediatrician Agrees to License Restrictions | Health

Portland pediatrician Paul Norman Thomas agrees to serious restrictions on his medical practice that prevent him from discussing vaccination with patients, according to a “provisional order” issued by the Oregon Medical Commission on June 3. Did. The Portland Business Journal first reported on the actions of the board of directors.
The board suspended Thomas’ license in December, saying that Thomas was unable to properly vaccinate the patient and repeatedly misunderstood the patient about vaccination. He quoted an unimmunized 6-year-old boy suffering from tetanus and forced to stay miserably for two months at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.
Cases of such severe tetanus are extremely rare because of the vaccines that prevent bacterial infections.
“It’s always hard to see a child suffer,” Dr. Karl Ericsson, a pediatric critical care specialist at OHSU, told Oregon in 2019, referring to a case of tetanus. “It’s more difficult when you know they’re suffering from something preventable, and obviously we do everything we can to avoid those situations.”
The Medical Commission said Thomas has announced an “alternative vaccination schedule” that “improperly claims to prevent or reduce the occurrence of autism and other developmental disorders by following his vaccination schedule.” ..
The schedule exposes children to “multiple potentially debilitating and life-threatening illnesses,” the board writes.
In April, the Board said to Thomas that he had made false or misleading statements about the effectiveness of Licensee’s treatment, repeated and gross negligence in medical practice … and failure to report adverse behavior. We have issued a notice of disciplinary action. Other allegations.
Thomas practices medical care in integrated pediatrics. The clinic’s website defines “a doctor who respects the process of informed consent and can decide for himself whether patients who receive informed consent will be vaccinated for themselves or their children.” It advertises “vaccine-friendly doctors”. According to this site, Thomas is “lovingly known as a” doctor “. Mention Paul'”and his” Large-scale Social Media Follow “.
The medical committee withdrew Thomas’s license suspension this month and replaced it with a provisional order as the investigation continued. The board said Thomas “will voluntarily limit his practice to acute care. Participate in consultations and direct clinic staff regarding vaccination protocol questions, issues, or recommendations. Please refrain from doing research, including patient care, until the Board’s investigation into his ability to practice medical care safely and competently is complete. “
