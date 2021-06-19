Brain scans of patients with coronavirus suggest a “significant” loss of gray matter over time: study





Analysis of brain scans from once infected people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Researchers have suggested a consistent pattern of gray matter loss over time. Researchers at Oxford University Posted survey results Prior to this week’s medRxiv peer review, we will use data from UK Biobank. They compared a pre-pandemic brain scan with a scan of 394 coronavirus patients about three years later. And 388 matching controls. Further analysis included 15 inpatients compared to 379 who were not hospitalized. “Therefore, our findings are consistently associated with the loss of gray matter in the cortical regions of the limbic system, which are directly associated with the primary sense of smell and taste system, or in the regions of the brain, which are associated with the sense of smell and taste.” The authors write. Any amount of alcohol can hurt your brain, research suggestions The first series of scans performed prior to the pandemic will help distinguish the effects of COVID-19 disease from the patient’s existing health status, thus strengthening the findings, the study authors say. The researchers later stated that the three regions that revealed a “significant reduction” in gray matter thickness and quantity in COVID-19 patients were “parahippocampal gyrus, lateral orbitofrontal cortex, and Ueshima.” “The strongest detrimental effects of COVID” -19 was found primarily in the left hemisphere. “ Although the results of the inpatient comparison were “not significant,” the authors noted findings that were “relatively similar” to a larger group of coronavirus patients, and that the loss of amygdala and core gray matter was significant. It was. Amygdala and hippocampal corneal ammonis. “ In addition, the researchers said that “there are many mild cases,” and that “even the mildest disease fundamentally needs more information about the effects of this disease on the brain.” I will. Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus The team stopped identifying causality for research planning, but was still confident in the results. This study has limitations such as lack of patient breakdown due to factors such as oxygen saturation due to unavailable data, while other limitations include “a minority from other ethnic backgrounds other than Asia, black, or Caucasian.” Participants included “and further issues had to derive COVID-19 status from all controls from the test kit with varying accuracy. “Using automated, objective and quantitative methods, we were able to reveal a consistent spatial pattern of gray matter loss in the limbic brain regions that form the network of odor and taste. Whether these abnormal changes are characteristic of the spread of the disease (or the virus itself in the brain) may foresee future vulnerabilities in the limbic system, including the memory of these patients. , Has not been investigated yet, “the study said.

