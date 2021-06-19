Does a plant-based diet improve cardiac function?This is the answer





In a recent study, researchers at Boston University School of Medicine said by eating more Plant-based foods While limiting the intake of foods high in saturated fats and animal foods, such as berries and green leafy vegetables, it can delay heart failure (HF) and ultimately reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. .. The results of these findings are published in the British Journal of Nutrition. heart failure (HF) affects more than 6.5 million adults in the United States. In addition to the detrimental effects on some organ systems, the presence of HF is associated with cognitive decline and a higher risk of dementia. Similarly, changes in cardiac structure and function (cardiac remodeling) that precede the appearance of HF are associated with cognitive decline and brain health. Adopting a diet such as the Mediterranean diet (MIND) or a diet characterized by high intake of vegetable foods to stop hypertension (DASH) is one of the lifestyle recommendations for HF prevention. is. However, it was previously unclear whether dietary patterns that emphasize foods that are thought to promote maintenance of neurocognitive health also alleviate changes in heart structure and function. Researchers say the MIND diet, which emphasizes the intake of berries and green leafy vegetables while limiting the intake of foods high in saturated fat and animal foods, is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood throughout the body. We have found that it has a positive effect on the function of the left ventricle of the heart. Researchers evaluated dietary and echocardiographic data from 2,512 participants in the Flamingam Heart Study (Progeny Cohort), compared their MIND dietary scores to measurements of cardiac structure and function, and neurocognitive health. We have also observed dietary patterns that emphasize foods that are thought to promote maintenance of the heart and reduce cardiac remodeling. Previous studies have emphasized the importance of diet as a correctable risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia, according to researchers. “Our findings emphasize the importance of adhering to the MIND diet to improve cardiovascular health and further reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in the community,” he said. Author of BUSM, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Biostatistics, Framingham Cardiac Research. Xanthakis admits that following a healthy diet is not always easy and does not always fit into today’s busy schedule, but people reduce their risk of illness and achieve a better quality of life. We need to work together to protect a healthy diet. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

