No, these claims of anti-mask leaflets delivered home are not true

The leaflets distributed by the rebel group Anti-Corruption Ireland contain a series of false allegations about the effects of face masks and Covid-19 on the epidemic.

False information printed on leaflets about the effectiveness of masks and their impact on the wearer suggests that people should “know the dangers” and “say no” of wearing masks. I am.

The leaflet contains a list of false statements about masks that fall into three main themes:

Masks reduce your oxygen uptake. The mask is the “breeding ground” for bacteria. There are no scientific studies showing that masks are effective in preventing infections.

All of these claims are not true – let’s see why.

Claim: Masks reduce your oxygen uptake

evidence: A properly worn mask does not reduce a person’s oxygen levels.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that wearing disposable masks does not adversely affect oxygen uptake.

Regarding the general blue pleated mask, I advise that “long-term use of medical masks can be unpleasant”, but even then “it does not become C02”. [carbon dioxide] Both addiction and oxygen deficiency. “

Source: World Health Organization

“While wearing the medical mask, make sure it fits properly and is tight enough to breathe normally. Do not reuse the disposable mask. Replace it as soon as it gets wet. please.”



Source: World Health Organization (WHO)/ YouTube

WHO also issues advice on how to wear it properly Disposable mask And Cloth or non-medical mask..

And Research It turns out that wearing clothes that cover your face during strenuous exercise, announced late last year, is not dangerous to your oxygen levels.

The study, published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, supports concerns that wearing a face cover may interfere with oxygen intake during exercise and increase carbon dioxide breathing. No evidence was found.

Participants in the study were monitored when exercising in three different scenarios. While wearing a three-layer cloth mask. While not wearing a mask at all.

Researcher said Their findings show that people “can wear face masks during strenuous exercise, minimizing their effects on blood and muscle oxygenation without adversely affecting performance.” is showing.

another ResearchPublished in January, we examined carbon dioxide and oxygen levels after wearing a mask in both healthy individuals and people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Participants were examined after wearing the mask for 5 minutes, during breaks, and after wearing the mask for 30 minutes.

The study found that “gas exchange is not significantly affected by the use of surgical masks, even in subjects with severe pulmonary dysfunction.”

Therefore, it is claimed that wearing a mask reduces oxygen uptake. false false..

Claim: The mask is a “breeding ground” for bacteria

evidence: Wearing the mask correctly and following public health advice does not put the wearer at risk of bacteria.

Proposals that masks carry bacteria and can affect human health have been widespread since the beginning of the pandemic and are designed to undermine public health measures.

For example, false claims that masks contain parasites or can cause bacterial pneumonia are widespread on social media, but both. is Not true..

Specific claims made in the Anti-Corruption Ireland leaflet focus on the suggestion that bacteria and bacteria can grow inside the mask because they are moist after they are worn by people.



However, this does not happen if you wear face masks safely and wash reusable masks regularly, as most people do.

Talk to journal“If worn correctly, both disposable face masks and reusable face covers are very safe and reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in many situations,” said virologist Dr. Kim Roberts. You can do it. “

“Disposable masks are designed for single use and should be disposed of after a single use or when wet. Reusable masks and face covers are available after each use. It needs to be washed to remove SARS-COV-2 and other viruses and bacteria that may be present on the fabric, “says Dr. Roberts.

“Long before this pandemic, it may be reassuring to remember that medical professionals wear face masks on a daily basis safely for hours at a time,” she said.

Source: Shutterstock / Juice Verve

“For best protection, the face mask and face cover should be made of at least three layers of material and fit snugly into the nose and mouth without any gaps.”

As Dr. Roberts said, the mask it can They wash reusable masks and throw away disposable masks because they come into contact with bacterial and viral particles, but they require a significant lack of hygiene to be a problem.

The risk of getting sick from bacteria on the mask is significantly lower than the risk of getting infected with Covid-19, which can cause serious illness. journal Have previously Uncovered Similar claims that wearing a mask caused a surge in respiratory illnesses such as pleurisy and legionellosis.

Public health agencies have clear guidelines that reusable masks, such as cloth masks, should be washed frequently with soap and hot water.

As with any worn item, using a mask can get dirty. Not washing them is unsanitary-but the fact that they need to be washed does not mean that they cannot be widely and safely used.

HSE recommends storing masks that are wet or dirty with sweat, saliva, cosmetics, or other substances in a sealed plastic bag until washed.

We recommend “wash the cloth face cover when it gets dirty, or at least daily.”

If the reusable face cover fabric has holes or crevices, it should be discarded.

Disposable masks are disposable and should be thrown away when worn.

This is because the reusable mask made of washable cloth can be cleaned and re-weared, while it is designed to be best worn once.

Given the available evidence, the claim that the mask is a “breeding ground” for bacteria is Misleading..

Claim: No scientific research has shown that masks are effective in preventing infections

evidence: Scientific evidence shows that masks help reduce the spread of infections.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, various studies have been conducted on the effectiveness of masks against Covid-19.

Health organizations around the world, including WHO, Based in the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), And that HSE, Everyone recommends the use of masks as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are two ways you can mask Block transmission Of Covid-19.

The first is to block human-exhaled particles that contain the virus and can spread to others. These particles are blocked when a person wears a mask.

Second, masks can also reduce the amount of droplets that a person inhales by filtering droplets and particles from outside the mask.

A Evidence review The use of a face mask on the Covid-19 was announced in January by the National Academy of Sciences in the United States.

In this review, we reviewed various studies to examine the evidence for the effectiveness of wearing masks in public. Impact of mask requirements in countries where mandates are implemented. Whether infected people can reduce the number of infected people by wearing masks. Also, can wearing a mask reduce the risk of infection?

Evidence found that it favored wearing masks as an effective tool to reduce Covid-19 community infections.

“Available evidence suggests that non-medical masks can be used almost universally in public to successfully reduce R in combination with complementary public health measures. doing. [the effective reproduction number] By lowering it to less than one, if such measures are maintained, the spread of the community will be reduced, “the study said.

“When used in combination with extensive testing, contact tracing, isolation of potentially infected people, hand washing, and physical distance, face masks are a valuable tool for reducing community infections. is.”

In addition, much research has been done on how certain types of masks can be protected from Covid-19 in different settings.

A Research Starting in September 2020, we have tested various types of disposable masks and cloth masks to see the effectiveness of face covers made of common cloth.

In connection with cloth masks, the study said:

Other non-pharmaceutical options such as social distance and hand hygiene, as wearing a mask to the general public with a well-designed cloth mask can flatten the curve in high-incidence areas Must be used in combination with.

Therefore, the claim that there is no scientific study showing that masks are effective in preventing infections false false..

