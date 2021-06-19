15 Covid-19 313 new cases in ICU

The Ministry of Health has been notified of an additional 313 new cases of Covid-19.

The total number of inpatients infected with the virus is 44, 15 of whom are in the intensive care unit. This is three less than yesterday.

The CEO of Health Service Executive praised the benefits of the vaccine, with less than one Covid patient in 21 hospitals.

Paul Reed said on Twitter:

Every day the supply enables more vaccines, we understand its benefits.We are now 44 positive # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Inpatients, 15 of ICU inpatients. 21 hospitals with 1 or less cases. Great achievements for public support and vaccination here. @HSELive — Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) June 18, 2021

Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team has previously been optimistic about the current Covid-19 incidence.

The head of the Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group posted a thread on Twitter praising the 7-day moving average of coronavirus cases, a 27% reduction from 442 on May 21 to 321 today.

“The number of hospital and ICU patients is less than half that of 6 weeks ago, and new hospitalizations are low (average of 7 new hospitalizations per day, 2 ICU hospitalizations every 5 days).

“We see that as the vaccine becomes effective, the incidence of adults aged 40-65 decreases. One from the oldest age group (60-64 years), the incidence decreases. With vaccination Time to vaccine efficacy. “

Professor Nolan said: “Interestingly, the incidence of school-aged children (elementary and secondary education) has also dropped significantly over the last three weeks.

“The incidence of 19-24 years is still high (twice that of 16-18 or 25-29 years).”

He said there were four reasons why he was suppressing the virus.

These included vaccinations, collective public efforts to limit infections, and local public health activities in collaboration with the community along with national strategies and responses.

The story of the latest coronavirus

The numbers are because Taoiseach Michelál Martin said this week will be “the biggest week ever” when it comes to vaccine deployment.

During this weekend, two-thirds of the eligible population will be initially vaccinated and one-third will be considered fully vaccinated.

Martin said 330,000 vaccines were given this week, reaching the milestone of 3.5 million vaccinations.

Also today, the Ministry of Health confirmed that Canada has been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list in designated countries and will take effect immediately.

Mongolia will be added to the MHQ list for all arrivals from 4am on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Meanwhile, an online portal for registering for the Covid-19 vaccine will be open this Sunday for people aged 35-39.

According to HSE, 39-year-olds can register on Sundays, 38-year-olds from Monday, 37-year-olds from Tuesday, 36-year-olds from Wednesday, and 35-year-olds from Thursday, June 24th. I can do it.

According to HSE, booking details will continue within 3 weeks after registration. Registered individuals will be referred to the HSE Vaccination Center and vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Motona vaccine.

Previously, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to all those involved in the deployment.

He said that very good progress has been made in reducing serious illness, with less than 2% of cases in the age cohort over 65 years.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, met with a Northern Ireland counterpart today because of concerns about Delta variants.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly described this as “another positive bilateral conference” and said, “We are cooperating with Covid-19 incidence levels, cross-border cooperation and data sharing. “He added.