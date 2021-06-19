The NHS app has gained 2.7 million users as people are in a hurry to view the status of the Covid vaccine | NHS

The· NHS The app has gained an additional 2.7 million users since the new version of the app allowed us to see if we were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Apart from the NHS Covid-19 app, the app can now prove that it has been vaccinated since May 17th to participate in international travel and sporting events such as Wimbledon and Euro 2020 matches. .. The app already had other features for accessing medical services, such as booking a general practitioner.

Between May 17th and June 14th, about 5 million individual users logged on to the app, and the Ministry of Health said it reached a total of over 6 million users.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “Technology is undoubtedly playing a major role in providing health care today and in the future. It’s great to see so many people downloading, using, and benefiting from the NHS app.

“It’s important to embrace the momentum built up last year using technology and innovation in the healthcare sector to improve patient care, care and experience beyond the pandemic.”