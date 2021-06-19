Jason Kerk: UK’s longest Covid patient dies after discontinuing treatment



Jason’s fights were so numerous that he decided to withdraw treatment (Photo: SWNS).

The UK’s longest Covid patient, who spent the last 14 and a half months in the hospital, died after choosing to discontinue treatment.

Jason Kerk, 49, died peacefully yesterday, surrounded by his family.

He was admitted to St. James Infirmary’s Hospital in Leeds on March 31st last year, stayed there until Friday morning, and was transferred to a nearby hospice.

His broken-hearted wife, Sukerk, 63, said Jason had so many fights that he could no longer live this way.

In honor of her “soulmate” for 20 years, Sue said: “It was very peaceful. It was definitely important for him to do it on his own terms.

“People may not think he is brave, but my god, he was brave. I really think he has.

“And I think this is the bravest thing you can ever do. It’s actually saying,’I don’t want to live this way anymore.'”

Jason who had a type II Diabetes And asthma has been fighting for his life in the intensive care unit since April 3rd last year.

The virus destroyed his lungs and his kidneys. He also continued to develop serious stomach problems such as having to be intravenously nourished before he died.

In March of this year, when I marked for 15 consecutive days without using a ventilator, I had hope.

He removed the kidney filter 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and enjoyed a weekly outdoor visit to his family on the hospital grounds.



At the time, he expressed his desire to return to Leeds’ home, saying, “I want to sit on the couch, watch TV and take out fish and chips with Sue.”

But he added: “Mainly, I lost hope on some occasions, mainly because the destination I’m still working on seems to be far away.”

Jason’s recovery went smoothly until he was able to drink tea and eat cake and returned to one of his passions, computer coding.

Sadly, at the beginning of May he got worse and had to spend several days turning on and off the ventilator before developing the two infections.

Sue said they “have never really recovered.”



He needed a full-time ventilator again three weeks ago, and Sue said it was at that time he decided he had enough.

She said:’He just wanted to finish it all.

“Antibiotics worked, but his spirit was gone.”

Sue said she was surrounded by her, his mother, father, and sister when Jason died yesterday morning.

He also has five stepchildren, eight grandchildren (two born last year but never met) and one on the way.

Sue said she would miss his sense of humor and he “just be there” most.

She said:'[My daughter] Katie wrote a beautiful poem about him, saying that we were soulmates and that was exactly what we were.

“We finished each other’s writing in half the time. We instinctively knew what others wanted. We just complemented each other. ..

“Life with him was certainly a lot of fun. We did some fun, but there was a lot we were trying to do.”

