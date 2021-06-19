A “mind” diet can help maintain brain health in people with multiple sclerosis





New studies suggest that diets designed to improve brain health appear to benefit people with multiple sclerosis, or MS. In this study, a team at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City investigated 185 people diagnosed with MS over the past five years. Each underwent an MRI brain scan and answered a detailed questionnaire. Conclusion: People who eat more “good” foods and less “bad” foods from a healthy brain diet known as the MIND diet tend to have more tissue preserved at an important brain relay station called the thalamus. had. The study also found an association between eating more full-fat dairy products and fewer multiple sclerosis brain lesions. Eating omega 3 fatty acids from fish also benefited the brain. The MIND diet is a combination of aspects of the Mediterranean diet and the Diet Approach (DASH) diet to stop high blood pressure. MIND is an abbreviation for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. Diets are designed to help with brain health, and previous studies have suggested that they may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease and maintain thinking skills in the elderly. Foods considered “good” include leafy vegetables, berries, nuts and fish, and foods considered “bad” include fried foods, butter, cheese, red meat, processed meats and sweets. I will. About 1 million Americans have MS. It is a central nervous system disorder with symptoms ranging from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. The disease affects women three times as often as men. There is currently no cure. The study was led by Dr. Ilana Katz Sand, a neurologist. This study had some important limitations. The study was limited to patients in the early stages of MS and only one snapshot was taken. However, the findings provide additional evidence for the effects of diet and nutrition on outcomes in patients with MS, the researchers said. They continue to follow participants to determine if a healthy diet will continue to benefit as MS progresses. The findings were recently published in the journal MS and Related Disorders. For more information The National Library of Medicine Multiple sclerosis.. Copyright © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved.



