Men Should Focus On Their Healthcare After A Pandemic Year | News





Cadillac — People have slipped over the past year, whether it’s an annual schedule, a healthy diet, or not wearing anything other than pajamas. I can understand it. We are at the end of a pandemic that has changed a lot. However, as the restrictions are about to be lifted on Tuesday, the District 10 Health Department is urging all residents, especially men, to begin paying attention to some of these negligent medical appointments. June is National Men’s Health Month and Father’s Day is this weekend. DHD No. 10 wants to act as a reminder that men pause, prioritize health, and take action to take care of themselves. Health care is very important for all men, especially those with an underlying health condition. Dr. Jennifer Morse said men are less likely to have health insurance than women, have a family doctor, and have proven to tend to have a shorter life expectancy. Morse is the medical director of three community health departments, including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department. “Don’t forget to take care of yourself and go see your health care provider not only when you feel sick, but also to be screened to detect things,” she said. “They should undergo regular inspections and they should be done annually as we grow older.” Men should schedule annual tests and preventative screening, such as colorectal cancer screening and prostate cancer screening, with their healthcare provider or community health department. Men should also have a monthly self-examination of the testicles to monitor for abnormal changes and detect testicular cancer early. It’s also important to exercise 2.5 hours a week to work out and maintain a healthy weight. It is also important to eat a healthy diet that contains more fruits and vegetables. Men also need to limit foods that are high in calories, sugar, salt and fat. It is also advisable for men and everyone to avoid unhealthy behavior such as smoking, drugs, alcohol, texting messages while driving, and not wearing seat belts or bicycle helmets. Mental health care is also important and can be achieved by practicing good sleep habits and finding healthy ways to manage stress. This includes getting up-to-date information on vaccines and blood tests, and getting appropriate counseling on health risks, according to Morse. “There is a lot of regular screening and evaluation that we need and are responsible for extending our lives,” Morse said. “I know most of us didn’t do anything on a daily basis (during the pandemic), and now we’re catching up. This is a good time to catch up.” While Morse was talking about medical screening and appointments, she also said it was a good time to catch up with dental and eye appointments.

