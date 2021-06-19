Why COVID-19 Feels Like a “Cold” — Headaches and runny nose are among the most reported symptoms

This is an excerpt from a second opinion, a weekly compilation of health and medical science news. Subscribers every Saturday morning.If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can click to subscribe Here..

According to the research team behind the UK Symptom Tracking App, the most reported symptoms of COVID-19 are currently headaches, sore throats and runny noses, and here in Canada medical professionals say a variety of factors are ill. It says it can make you feel more like a normal cold.

Survey results come from ZOECOVID Symptomatology Research AppThis allowed UK residents to report their daily symptoms throughout most of the pandemic, according to the scientific analysis provided by King’s College London.

Tim Spector, a senior researcher on the team who is a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College, said: London, In a video statement released last week ..

Headache, sore throat, runny nose, and fever are among the top four reported symptoms, but they are more infectious. Delta variant, Also known as B1617, dominates people under the age of 40 in the UK.

“It’s like a terrible cold in this young population,” Specter said.

Cough was recorded as the fifth reported symptom-less common than before-while loss of odor is no longer in the top ten.

Based on the information released, it is not clear whether researchers are specifically examining the symptoms reported by those who ultimately tested positive for COVID-19, and the team requested an interview with CBC News. Did not respond to. But other analysis by the group— Updates shared on Friday — Focused on identified cases.

“Curiously, I found that people who tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom than people without jabs. “The team said. I have writtenThose who have been vaccinated and have begun to sneeze frequently should consider being tested.

In his statement, Specter emphasized that the top-reported symptom changes may be associated with delta mutations.

“All of these are not old and classic symptoms,” he said.

“The behavior of this variant seems to be a little different.”

However, for others, this highly infectious mutation is unlikely to cause actual symptom changes, and as Specter pointed out, other factors, including the age of the infected person, are more mild. It is likely to be behind the report.

Some Canadian experts spoke to CBC News that both vaccination programs that prioritize older people and greater awareness of the range of symptoms may play a role in the shift, with the government COVID- Infections in the coming months are likely to change the way 19 are tested and tracked.

Young people are more likely to have milder symptoms

Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, said similar self-reported symptom data do not exist in Canada.

Still, he said, as more people are vaccinated, COVID-19 is more likely to manifest itself as a cold-like illness not only in the UK but also here.

This may mean that some people may not be aware that they are infected, with mild COVID-19 cases flying under the radar.

“We’ll blame this more for host factors, not for the virus itself,” Chagra said.

In older people who prioritize vaccination, younger people are more susceptible to coronavirus strains, and Chagra may show mild symptoms, unlike acute shortness of breath and cough, which are usually associated with the more vulnerable COVID-19. He said it was highly sexual. Age group.

Federal Government of Canada Current list A new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, and a temperature above 38 ° C, or even just a fever, are one of the main symptoms that suggest that someone may be infected with COVID-19.

However, symptoms can be “person-to-person” and other possibilities such as chills, malaise, body aches, new odor and taste loss, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Professor Andrew Morris of the University of Toronto, an infectious disease expert Dr. Andrew Morris, may find it difficult to compare early and late symptom reports as the age group is still vulnerable to infection. Said.

“We find that over time, symptoms almost certainly vary with age and can vary with strain and mutation,” he said.

It’s also not entirely clear why some people have a serious illness and others don’t even know they’re infected. Factors such as existing health conditions such as old age and cardiovascular disease can lead to worse medical outcomes, Research has shown for a long time However, there are rare cases where young and healthy adults and children can be hospitalized or even die.

Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist and assistant professor at the University of Manitoba, pointed out that the fact that the UK app now reports mild symptoms may be related to other factors as well. ..

“Is it really true that these are related to the difference in illness?” He asked.

“Or maybe we are more thankful for such subtle differences and changes in our health and are now more likely to report them?”

According to an analysis by CBC News, cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations, and deaths of the oldest Canadians are declining at a faster rate than young adults who are still unlikely to be vaccinated. 4:21

Minor symptoms make the test more tricky

The good news is that COVID-19 appears as often as a really common cold, but the commonly experienced symptomatological changes can affect how the community works on the rest of the pandemic.

Expert warned Pockets of low-vaccinated populations are still at risk Chagra said a mild experience that did not justify a trip to a laboratory or hospital could make it difficult to track the spread of the virus in vulnerable environments in the coming months.

“Testing as a strategy will be much more difficult,” he explained. “People get headaches for many reasons, especially when the most common symptoms are like headaches.”

Despite being a staple of most pandemics, according to Chagra, community-based testing is not a viable option in Canada. -Mill symptoms.

Instead, he said he should focus on targeted approaches, such as testing for COVID-19 when patients enter the hospital, or routine testing within other community centers.

Chagra added that this fall needs to be particularly focused on schools. Currently, only Canadian adolescents over the age of 12 are eligible for vaccination, leaving young school-age children unprotected.

“We have to think about this long term in terms of how we monitor, how we monitor people, and which populations we continue to test,” he said. Told.

Kindrachuk also questioned whether people would return to the old pattern after the threat of COVID-19 diminished, or whether pandemic lessons such as staying home when sick would continue.

“I hope the latter … how quickly public health is based on very self-directed or self-mediated reactions, whether it’s masking or stay-at-home orders, or that kind of activity. I’ve seen it change, “he said.

Various public health measures will continue to be implemented while Canada reopens. So far, the step-by-step process in most states has Rapidly rising vaccination rate Push down the growth of the case, Controlling the number of deaths , And relieve pressure on the national hospital system.

And if the UK experience of changing symptomatology applies here as well, we experienced COVID-19 as a much milder respiratory infection than the catastrophic illness that killed 26,000 Canadians last year. It can mean that there are a lot of people doing-and-half.

“Putting a risk profile into the flu will radically change the way we deal with this pathogen … it doesn’t shut down society,” Chagra said.

