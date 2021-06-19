Ipswich: “It’s amazing that we have the lowest Covid rate.”





Kate Squatting and Laura Devlin

BBC News, East Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption In the week leading up to Christmas, Ipswich had 273.2 per 100,000 (374 new), the highest in Suffolk. “People are very enthusiastic about their jabs.” Image caption Swapnil is pleased to be vaccinated with his peers Swapnil, 32, a BT worker, is convinced that low rates depend on those who follow the guidelines. “We saw it in a pub, they are taking a lot of precautions, and the NHS is actively seeking vaccinations-I recently got a second jab- That may be the reason, “he says. “Ipswich is miles away from London, so probably no one comes from areas where it’s high. “People are out, but they are taking appropriate precautions.” He says he is enthusiastic about getting the vaccine, as his friends and family do. “Everyone is waiting for their turn, and they are very enthusiastic about their jabs.” “That’s really amazing.” Image caption Adam, who works in a pub, says he saw many examples of people who did not follow the Covid guidelines. 22-year-old Berman Adam Muir, who lives in Ipswich, is amazed by the person. “That’s pretty amazing,” he says, “because I don’t seem to see everyone following the guidelines. “This is normal. No one wears a mask or pays attention to the Covid guidelines. “I think everyone is fed up with it, and I saw it more in hospitality-when you’re drunk, you’re not really paying attention.” He got his first jab during the initial deployment when he was working as a hospital cleaner, but he’s worried that not all of his peers are involved. “My companion said he had social unrest and he managed to get it. [exemption lanyard], When he has no history of social anxiety. “Other friends wear masks and try to respect it as much as possible, but they’re tired of it and get over it. “We did our best. Everyone is trying, but we’re still really, really surprised that we’re the worst.” Image caption The Ipswich Waterfront has bars, restaurants, cafés and Suffolk University. “Everyone I know had their jabs.” Image caption Naomi Vandebulk, who worked as an emergency transport clerk at a private ambulance company during the blockade, said she felt safe at Ipswich. Naomi Vandebulk, 30, a student in emergency medicine, is “extremely surprised” by the low rates of Ipswitch. “We had a really high rate, so I wondered if it was due to accumulated immunity,” she says. “Everyone I know had their first jab, I had my first jab. It was really easy to get, and everyone It really seemed like I was riding it. “No one knows who isn’t a professional.” She also felt safe throughout the pandemic, even while working in health care. “I was working as an EAT [emergency transport attendant] In a private company ambulance for many blockades-I wasn’t actually blocking-and I think everyone was okay. “ You may also be interested in: “The younger generation does not follow the rules” Image caption Both Rosie Loveday and Rhiannon Newby are dissatisfied with the inability to relax the rules on June 21st. My friends Rosie Loveday (32 years old) and Ryanon Newbie (21 years old) have also had a second jab and are surprised at the low price. “I was shocked,” says Rosie. “I heard that one day our infection rate was the highest and the next day it was the lowest. “I’m in town most days and most people wear masks or have exemption cards. Overall, it’s not that bad.” Rianon, who is considered at high risk for asthma, had another experience. “I was a younger generation and didn’t follow the rules very often,” she says. “People are still going out to do what they shouldn’t do, “Follow it [Covid regulations] And it will get better slowly. “It can’t be fully opened on June 21st. If you stick to these rules, you could have fully opened it.” Rosie adds: “The younger generation wouldn’t have fallen into this turmoil if they adhered to regulation,” she says. But do their other friends agree? “I think it’s 50/50. There’s too much inconsistent information on the Internet. It’s easy to change your mind when you look it up,” says Rosie. “We do not violate the rules” A-level students Karina Wiseman and Thea Wagstaff are both 18 years old and are a minority who think the low rate is not unexpected. “Not many people come here for sightseeing, especially at that moment, so it’s not too surprising,” says Karina. “Initially, we were really cheap, and it went up only when people went on holidays and brought it home.” “The town can be so busy that you might have thought it might peak, but it seems to be pretty stable,” she added. Both say they will be vaccinated when provided, but are they and their friends sticking to the Covid guidelines? “The risk of getting sick is negligible, but if we find out that we have it, we’re in quarantine right away,” says Karina. “In Ipswitch, it’s a bit of a mix. “People are tired of it now.” “The town is busy, but I feel safe.” Image copyright Nathan Wilson Image caption Nathan Wilson says the geographic location of Ipswich may have helped Nathan Wilson, a newly elected Suffolk County Assembly member, says the Ipswich people should be “proud” of the numbers. An 18-year-old conservative councilor who defeated the incumbent Labor Party in Ipswich’s Chantry in last month’s local elections believed that a rural town “some distance” from the big cities helped Ipswich’s rate. Say you are. “It’s impressive, but in my opinion it’s not completely unexpected,” he says. “People are cautious and still stick to the guidelines. “I’ve been to the city quite a bit lately, but I’m very busy, but I’m relieved that I’m busy, the store is crowded and the business is thriving. People wear masks and social distance measures are taken. , There is a hand gel. “ Wilson says he hasn’t been invited to the vaccine yet, but “I’m ready and just waiting for the call.” He has put Suffolk’s good vaccination coverage into the motivation of doctors and their communication and those who have the vaccine. Wilson’s colleagues in the county council share his positivity and describe the overall rate of Ipswich and Suffolk as “very encouraging.” All Suffolk municipalities, with the exception of Babergh, are among the bottom 10 in the Covid rate in eastern England. “We thank the inhabitants who continue to play a role in stopping the Covid-19 epidemic by following the basic guidance of getting hands, face, space, fresh air, and jabs.” Says a public health spokesman. He added that it was important to keep the rules. “Regularly test at home if you go out and meet other people, even if you’re jabbed, and you’ll know if you’ve picked up the virus unnoticed.” Analysis-Rob England, BBC Data Journalist For Ipswich and much of eastern England, this third wave seems to have had minimal impact so far. Cases are increasing throughout the region, mainly caused by known hotspots such as Bedford and Luton, and Norfolk and Suffolk remain relatively untouched compared to other regions. This may be the reason why this region has recorded the lowest level of cases in the UK in the UK, despite some areas showing an early surge in delta variants. There is. Overall, this wave has seen more cases in adolescents who are less likely to be vaccinated. This is also true for Ipswich, which is still minimal, even though the region’s population is younger than average. UK public health services have always argued that in low-population and wealthy areas of the country, cases tend to be low for a variety of reasons, but nearby rural areas with low populations Yes-so this doesn’t give you the big picture. However, this third wave shows that conditions in any region of the country can change very rapidly, so it is unreasonable to assume that no region is unaffected by potential outbreaks. Is possible. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

