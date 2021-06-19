Dr. Zack Turner reveals why women live longer than men

Welcome to AskDoctorZac, a weekly column on news.com.au.

Question: I heard you talked about you on the radio the other day Men’s Health Week.. It made me think about my health and what to look out for. Many of my concerns have been resolved, but one remains unanswered: why do women live longer than men? – Andrew, 28, Sydney

Answer: Hi Andrew, thank you for your wonderful and also philosophical question. At first glance, this conundrum looks complicated and requires consideration of dozens of problem-mitigating factors and numerous genetic predispositions.

And while that view is completely true, my main rule of thumb for writing these columns is to make it simple and stupid. Therefore, instead of listing the medical term barrage, combine the answers into one simple statement.

Women live longer than men because they are honest with their doctors.

According to statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, boys born between 2016 and 2018 can be expected to live up to 80.7 years and girls up to 84.9 years. The answer to your question is clear, coupled with the fact that women are more likely to visit a doctor than men and are more likely to be honest about their health issues when they visit.

It’s a big issue for men’s health and their visits to doctors: they hide. Men are conditioned to divert all vulnerabilities, and their strength and health determine their masculinity. One-third (37%) of Australian men withhold information from their doctors. According to one study, 72% of men prefer to do household chores such as cleaning the toilet rather than going to the doctor.

This is, as I said in a radio interview you heard, that men ignore health problems longer, such as waistlines, skin blemishes, and scar growth that can lead to serious health problems. Will lead to.

From the age of 18, men need to have regular medical examinations with their doctor for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and cancer.

There are certainly three common health problems that men hide from doctors, and I take you through them.

1. Erectile dysfunction

This has become a modern boogeyman for all sexually active men. It scares them and they lose sleep with it. The stigma surrounding men’s performance in bed has led to many men who are afraid of all sorts of discussions with doctors about ED.

As I mentioned earlier Previous column of Viagra, erectile dysfunction When the nerves of the penis do not communicate properly with the brain during awakening. In most cases, blood pressure, stress, anxiety, diet, etc. are common to all and are not surprising phenomena.

The first thing to know about this condition is that all sexually active men experience ED at some point in their lives. Many things cause ED, and you can never treat it unless you visit your doctor to discuss what it is.

Your doctor will work closely with you to determine the severity of your ED and whether it is caused by a particular health condition and guide you through different treatment plans. Currently, there are companies, like my own concierge doctor, that offer individual virtual appointments to discuss treatments.

2. Hair loss

Men often use hats and torpies to hide the fact that they have lost their hair. Androgenetic alopecia, also known as androgenic alopecia, is the most common type of alopecia in men. According to a US study, it affects almost 50 percent of all men over the age of 50.

Losing hair can be a sign of a more serious condition and will not be known until it is too late to check it. Some men are genetically prone to hair loss, while others are deficient in a hormone called androgens that regulates hair growth.

3. Prostate cancer

This is the most serious of the three men hide from doctors. This is the major cancer in Australian men. The reason men hide prostate problems is largely related to the fact that the test involves a doctor who examines the prostate through the anus.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland just below the bladder and above the rectum. Prostate cancer is the growth of abnormal cells in the glands. Science has not yet identified the cause and has not even found a clear preventive strategy.

The danger is that there are virtually no signs of early warning. The only way to know is to have a prostate examination. It is almost always too late for men to experience late-stage symptoms of prostate cancer, such as urinary blood and pelvic pain. Therefore, it is very important to test it regularly.

I recommend you to visit Men’s Health Week website And read and take a look at the wonderful material they have. Find out if there are community events in your area to improve your education. You meet men with different levels of experience who may be able to teach you one or two things.

Dr. Zack Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine and a bachelor’s degree in surgery from the University of Sydney. He is a practitioner, co-owner of telemedicine services, a concierge doctor, a qualified and experienced biomedical scientist, a previously registered nurse, and now a PhD in biomedical engineering. doing. | @drzacturner