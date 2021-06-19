Two Covid-19 vaccines “may mean avoiding 10 days of self-quarantine”





P people Anyone who has two Covid-19 jabs and comes into contact with someone infected with the virus may soon escape 10 days of self-quarantine. Authorities reportedly are considering abolishing the 10-day quarantine period under a plan to use daily tests instead. Times Reported by the Minister of Health Matt Hancock It is said that it is keen to replace quarantine with daily tests, but this policy is only after Professor Chris Whitty, UK Chief Medical Officer, is satisfied with the results of a study of 40,000 people. It will be approved. Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said: Times Radio It’s already happening in the United States. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance shortly before, saying that those who received both vaccines and those who were about 10-14 days after the second dose did not need to be self-quarantined. Direction, “she said. read more We know that vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness, especially after two doses, and reduce the chances of going to the hospital by a factor of 20. “As I’ve heard repeatedly from Chris Whitty and others, this virus never goes away. “We need to live with it, which means that we can get infected in the future, so we always have the potential to come into contact with infected people,” added Professor Bold. She said there would be debate about keeping large numbers of children away from self-isolation and instead conducting regular examinations. She was asked if she considers leaving the 10-day self-quarantine of double-vaccinated people to be a government way to get out of adequately supporting self-quarantine people. It was. Professor Bold told the station: “I didn’t really think it was completely straightforward. This is one of the reasons why I don’t support self-quarantine, and that may be part of it. “As we move forward and learn to live with this virus, there is also debate about not only the adults who are actually around self-isolation, but also the school students, and what we can do. I think there’s more to be aware of providing regular inspections on behalf of large groups of children who are at home and have no face-to-face education. This, of course, increases infection rates. It’s happening quite a bit and it’s really disappointing and needs to be avoided. “ Professor Bold said countries need to reach an agreement on rules to allow vaccinated people to enter the country. She said that vaccination with both vaccines was “not a free pass for all,” adding: That protection means showing evidence of the vaccine, especially when traveling abroad. You know that it’s indisputable compared to the discussion about vaccine passports to go to pubs. I’m not a runner, but I think all countries need to reach an agreement on this when it comes to travel. “We need to have the same standards as for yellow fever, which really helps us to travel abroad in the future.” Professor Adam Finn government The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) described the idea of ​​eliminating the 10-day self-quarantine of double-stabbed people who come into contact with people infected with the virus as an “interesting” proposal. He told Times Radio: “Vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness, especially after two doses, and reduce the chance of hospitalization by a factor of 20. “We also know that it reduces the chances of getting a mild illness and infecting others, but it’s probably not as good at doing it as it is to prevent a serious illness, so it seems like a balance of risk. It is. “ Asked if it is safer to properly support self-quarantine people rather than shortening quarantine time, he said: Some are punished by self-isolation, and as a result, some will not self-isolate, while others will suffer financial difficulties as a result. “This is one way to avoid it, and it’s probably somewhat less risky than circulating everyone when they may be potentially exposed.”

