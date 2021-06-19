Experts say “definitely in progress” as the third wave to defeat the “race is on” variant

According to government scientific advisers, competition is taking place between the Covid-19 vaccine and the third wave of virus caused by the Delta variant.

According to the UK Public Health Service, delta cases increased by 79% in a week and hospital cases almost doubled, but most patients in need of treatment are unvaccinated.

Increasing cases across the UK are being driven by the younger age group, many of whom are now invited to vaccination as the jab rollout extends to all people over the age of 18.

Professor Adam Finn, who advises the government at the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), said the “third wave” of coronavirus infection was “certainly underway” but cautious optimism. There is a basis for the argument.

“We can conclude that there is definitely competition between the vaccine program, especially the second dose in the elderly and the third wave of the Delta variant,” said BBC Radio 4. today program.

Recommendation

Professor Finn said JCVI is still working to determine if children should be vaccinated, but if it is approved, efforts are not an immediate priority.

“Even if the decision is made to immunize the child, it is not appropriate at this time to give the dose primarily to the child here or elsewhere in Europe, as it is the adults who get sick. , Now clearly immunization of adults is prioritized, “he said.

Asked if he was confident that the current immunization rate would exceed the delta variant, Professor Finn told Times Radio: “No, I’m not confident, but I think there’s an optimistic reason.

“The latest ONS numbers continue to rise, but they haven’t accelerated as much as I was afraid of last week.

“That’s why the race has begun. The earlier the second dose, especially to the elderly, the less waves of hospitalization this time.

“This is important. This is the basis of all of us in the past. If we can protect enough elderly people to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and deaths, things can go back to normal.”

Dr. Mike Tildesley, an epidemiologist and member of the SPI-M modeling group, also “carefully hopes that Covid-19 hospitalizations in the coming weeks will not be as large as they happened in January. “. ..

He said that people who go to the hospital now are a little younger, “a little less ill” and more likely to recover.

“I noticed that I’m a little cautious here,” he said. BBC breakfast..

“These are all good signs carefully, but of course we need to monitor this for the next few weeks so that we can provide as much information as possible to the government before the reopening on July 19.”

Meanwhile, a huge jab clinic opened in London over the weekend.

The Olympic Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Chelsea FC and Charlton Athletic FC host large pop-up clinics for residents and small events are planned at local community venues.

Authorities are reportedly considering abolishing the 10-day self-quarantine of people who have been double-vaccinated and have come into contact with people infected with Covid-19.

Times Health Minister Matt Hancock is said to be keen to replace quarantine with daily tests, but 40,000 are professors Chris Whitti, the UK’s chief medical officer.

Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told Times Radio that it’s already happening in the United States.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance shortly before, saying that those who received both vaccines and those who were about 10-14 days after the second dose did not need to be self-quarantined. Direction, “she said.

Additional report by Press Association