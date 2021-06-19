Vaccine-related deaths, increased injuries, proof of jab “as deadly as COVID-19 itself”: USA: Christian Daily





The latest reports from data collected by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reveal a “significant increase” in vaccine-related deaths. Reportedly, 723 new deaths were reported on June 11, but mainstream media continue to ignore reports to increase the number of people vaccinated with COVID-19 with the Big Pharma vaccine. .. by Liberty loftThe VAERS database showed 5,888 deaths by June 4, up from 5,165 last week. The number of vaccine-related deaths since the emergency approval of COVID-19 Jab exceeds the total number of deaths recorded for all vaccines over the last 29 years. The VAERS database also shows 329,021 injuries, including 43,892 emergency room visits, 19,587 hospitalizations, 5,884 life-threatening cases, and 4,538 patients with permanent disabilities. In early May, FOX News host Tucker Carlson, citing the same VAERS database, warned of an increase in vaccine-related deaths.by Forbes, Carlson referred to a database operated by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The database reported more than 3,300 deaths after receiving COVID-19 shots. Carlson called the number “not even close to normal.” However, the VAERS database itself “may contain incomplete, inaccurate, accidental, or unverifiable information” and is therefore used to officially count the response and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mainstream media quickly pointed out that they shouldn’t. However, Dr. Walter Orenstein, Deputy Director of the Emory Vaccine Center and former Director of the CDC’s US Vaccination Program, said the goal of the VAERS database was to be “as open as possible.” “There was a conspiracy theory and there was concern that people were hiding things, and we didn’t want to hide anything,” Dr. Orenstein said. NPR.. “It’s very much possible to be able to draw your own conclusions if this system is publicly available and others don’t see it and trust what the CDC data is. It was important. [Food and Drug Administration] Was out “ It is important how Dr. Orenstein emphasizes public trust here, especially after Big Tech. Censorship of conservative views Last 5 years, and Dismissal of mainstream media Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Effective treatment Before that, President Trump spoke. Such censoring also affects the methods in which COVID-19 and subsequent vaccines have been reported. Paul Craig Roberts, a former US Treasury Secretary and former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Wall Street Journal, argued: Lew Rockwell The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should use viral spikes that elicit a virus-like effect. He reported that the cycle was “toxic to endothelial cells, cardiac pericytes, and brain pericytes” and that when bound to the ACE2 protein in human cells, it “caused thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.” .. “The virus seems to be pre-adapted to human cells. Humans are the species it binds best to,” Roberts argued, saying the virus did not bind well to other species, such as bats. .. “In other words, Covid is a virus designed for humans, and the mRNA vaccine is toxic in itself.” Roberts concluded that the coronavirus jab was “as deadly as COVID-19 itself.” December 2020, time The Trump administration has reported that it has signed a $ 1.95 billion contract under Operation Warp Speed ​​to fund the development and manufacture of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The United States also has several transactions with various pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Novavax and Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline. A total of $ 12.4 billion was allocated to the COVID-19 vaccine. How worth noting Byram BridleA professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, talked about how vaccine developers consider the peplomer present in COVID vaccines to be a “good target antigen.” I was unaware that it was a “toxin” in itself. And pathogenic proteins. “ “So by immunizing people, we inadvertently inoculate them with toxins,” he said.

