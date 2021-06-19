Here are four new “Delta Variant” Covids-19 Symptoms You Should Be Note









Coronaviruses are mutating at a faster rate, and new variants are spreading around the world. The most dangerous of all mutants is the latest delta mutant that has caused a health crisis in India. Delta variants are highly infectious and are currently reported in 60 countries. The delta mutant, also known as B.1.617.2, is said to be 60% more contagious than the previous dominant strain, and health experts say that the strain is so strong that the vaccine is individual. I am concerned that I may not be able to fully protect my body. Viral mutations bring to the fore new symptoms that have not been reported so far, and health professionals should be careful and not downplay because they may be Delta strains and are at high risk of hospitalization. Updated 4 new symptoms that need to be.

1. Gangrene Dr. Abdul Gaffle, an infectious disease specialist in India, told Bloomberg that the patient suffered from gangrene symptoms and was tested positive for the virus. Delta mutants cause tissue death and loss of blood supply to organs, and can cause cases of gangrene in people without comorbidities. This condition affected the patient’s toes, fingers, limbs and caused numbness in the body. 2. Hearing loss The delta variant reports that the patient suffered from hearing loss before being tested positive for covid-19, indicating a serious hearing effect during treatment. Ghafur has shown that if you have hearing problems, you should test Covid and start diagnosing immediately.

3. Severe stomach upset Another new symptom from the delta variant is a severe gastric problem not usually seen in covid-19 patients. Stomach problems occurred in people, despite eating normal amounts of food at normal times, belching was severe, causing pain and discomfort in the chest and lungs. 4. Thrombus Delta mutants cause blood clots at a very early stage in people who have no history of high blood pressure or diabetes, and blood clots form before the virus tests positive. Previously predominant strains caused blood clots in patients with underlying disease and suffered from blood clots only after or during treatment.

