Include these 8 foods in your diet to prevent postcovid hair loss





Many people experience hair loss after recovering from COVID-19..Hair loss can be the result of many things, including: deficiency Ingestion of nutrients during the period of infection can also cause hair loss. “Healthy eating is the most important aspect of recovery.. Eating a diet that lacks the proper nutrients can lead to hair loss. For healthy hair, you need to get enough water with a diet rich in protein, biotin, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, vitamins C, E, and zinc. Below, Ritu Khaneja, a nutritionist, therapeutic nutritionist, and founder of Right Kcalories, presents eight foods that you can add to your diet to make your hair healthy, shiny, and shiny. Avocado contains Vitamin E, which nourishes the hair and makes it shiny and strong. (Source: Getty Images) egg: Egg yolks are rich in healthy fats and proteins. It is rich in biotin, a B vitamin that promotes strong hair growth and is good for scalp health. On the other hand, biotin deficiency can make hair brittle. Other good sources of protein are dairy products, tofu, dal, chicken and fish. spinach: Green leafy vegetables not only help maintain hair health, but also help provide essential vitamins and nutrients that help restore damaged hair to good health. Spinach is a rich source of vitamins A, K, E, C and B, along with manganese, zinc, iron and omega 3 fatty acids that keep the scalp healthy. These vitamins improve collagen and keratin levels and speed up the hair growth process. Avocado: Avocado is rich in monosaturated fats, fatty acids and vitamin E, which nourishes and strengthens hair. This healthy fruit is rich in protein and also rich in B vitamins. Eggs are rich in biotin. Biotin is a B vitamin that promotes strong hair growth and is good for scalp health. (Source: Getty Images) Oil seeds – Foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids are essential for strong hair. These include chia seeds, flaxseed, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. It is also an excellent source of minerals such as phosphorus, calcium and protein, all of which promote hair growth and strong hair. Pumpkin seeds naturally contain biotin, which promotes strong and fast hair growth. These seeds can be easily added to your daily diet. Simply sprinkle a spoonful of milk or smoothie on your morning glass. Legumes: Legumes are rich in the proteins needed to improve hair growth and make it shiny. They also contain zinc and biotin. Beans contain complex carbohydrates that help convert proteins into hair-forming cells. Vitamins A, B6, zinc and manganese in black chickpea play an important role in the accumulation of hair proteins. Almonds and cashew nuts – These nuts are very fatty acid rich and are the key to maintaining smooth, supple and strong hair. Cashew nuts also contain copper, which promotes hair growth. Almonds are full of Vitamin E, which gives strong silky hair. lemon: They have very high levels of vitamin C that help build collagen. Collagen helps hair grow and helps the body absorb iron, which strengthens the scalp. Other sources of vitamin C to prevent hair loss are peppers, strawberries, amla, papaya and kiwi. Whole grains – Whole grains such as oats, quinoa whole wheat, barley, and B vitamins that help prevent hair damage and growth, hair strength and growth. They also contain large amounts of zinc that help with hair loss in the bay. “Some other foods that can give you strong hair are mushrooms, broccoli, onions, garlic, sweet potatoes, carrots, and fish,” said Khaneja.

