Guinea declares end of outbreak of Ebola killing 12 people





Conakry, June 19 (Reuters)-Ebola was declared outbreak in southeastern Guinea in February, infecting 16 people and killing 12 people, the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization said Saturday. .. “I solemnly declare the end of the outbreak of Ebola in Guinea,” Health Minister Remy Lamah said at a press conference in the capital Conakry, from healthcare professionals who are virtually watching over the center of the outbreak in Nzerekore. It led to the cheers of. Following lessons learned from previous outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, health officials can act swiftly to tackle the resurrection of the virus, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure and spreads through contact with body fluids. I did. “Based on lessons learned from the 2014-16 outbreak, through quick and coordinated response efforts … Guinea was able to control the outbreak and prevent it from spreading across national borders,” said WHO Chief. , Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes said in a statement. The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak killed 11,300 people, primarily in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. WHO has helped ship approximately 24,000 Ebola vaccines to help inoculate approximately 11,000 people in the region, including more than 2,800 front-line healthcare workers. “This outbreak of Ebola has skyrocketed in the same region as West Africa … but thanks to new innovations and lessons learned, Guinea was able to contain the virus in four months,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa Regional Director. Says. “We are faster, better and smarter in the fight against Ebola.” Report by Saliou Samb Written by Bate Felix; Edited by John Stone Street Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

