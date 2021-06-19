Oregon fails to meet Monday’s goal of lifting coronavirus restrictions due to a plunge in vaccination

Oregon Doesn’t Meet Immunization Goals Removed almost all coronavirus restrictions By monday The Governor’s COVID-19 emergency order cannot be marked until it expires on June 28th.

The goal should be a bit optimistic when state officials said two weeks ago that most masking and distance requirements would be lifted when 70% of Oregons over the age of 18 were vaccinated at least partially. Seemed to be achievable.

However, since then, the number of newly vaccinated Oregons has skyrocketed.Even in the state Worst scenario The rate of reaching 70% by the end of the month is currently uncertain.

As of Friday, 68.5% of adults have been vaccinated at least once, and only 51,616 people need to be vaccinated to reach the threshold, according to the Oregon Department of Health.

However, according to an analysis of federal data by The Oregonian / Oregonian, it remains elusive, with approximately 5,150 new adults being vaccinated daily in the past week.

Based on that trajectory, Oregon could reach its June 28 target, but that date could be delayed if vaccinations continue to decline. The Oregon Department of Health now states that the state wants to reach that level by July 1.

The lifting of restrictions has played a vital role as a ritual milestone in this historic pandemic, demonstrating that the worst has passed and has brought a return to a more authentic normal life. California has exceeded its own criteria for reopening on Tuesday, Celebrate with ticker tape At Universal Studios, Minions characters and Governor Gavin Newsom commemorated the moment and handed out big prizes to vaccinated people.

As the June 28 “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery approaches, it’s unclear whether similar incentives previously announced by Governor Kate Brown will have a specific impact on last-minute vaccination.

One adult drawn from the state database of vaccinated residents won the $ 1 million grand prize, and the state awarded $ 10,000 to one adult in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. I will. We also offer five $ 100,000 scholarships to vaccinated students aged 12 to 17 through the University of Oregon Savings Plan.

The state also purchased a $ 100 gift card of $ 1,500 to offer to recipients of mass vaccination sites and some clinics from June 12.

“The specific impact of any of these strategies cannot be measured separately from the other, but the combination of these strategies has helped Oregon continue to increase vaccination rates on a weekly basis. I’m sure. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office, said in an email.

Demand is declining both nationally and in Oregon, contributing to the state’s missed forecasts. At its peak in mid-April, Oregon averaged about 32,000 new vaccinations a day just before all adults were eligible for vaccination. According to the number on Friday, only 4,081 people were newly vaccinated.

Boyle also emphasized that COVID-19 remains a threat to the Oregon community, especially to unvaccinated Oregons. Currently, high immunization rates in the most populous counties around Portland have helped reduce the state as a whole to 70%, but widespread immunization rates in rural Oregon are much lower. , Much more vulnerable to outbreaks and viral variants. Infectious.

The Governor plans to lift the state-wide COVID limit when the 70% threshold is exceeded, even for counties that are still designated as high risk based on case or test positive rates. I am. Until June 14, the counties of Douglas, Marion, Lynn, Jefferson, Klamath, Marul, Umatilla, Crook, and Colombia were included.

There is no magic in the 70% benchmark. There is no agreed number of so-called herd immunity, the level at which a sufficient number of people are vaccinated or immunized after infection to control the spread of the infection. Its number varies based on the contagiousness of the disease and the case rate, and changes as new variants emerge. However, the 70% threshold is used in various states for resumption and is generally considered to be a more manageable level of illness in combination with those who have recovered from infection.

“If at least 70% of adults are vaccinated in addition to the previously infected 5% to 8%, fewer people will be infected with the virus, the infection will decrease rapidly, and the state will be able to fully resume. It will be, “says Rudy. Owens, an OHA spokesman, said in an email. “This goal is also in line with President Biden’s goal of ensuring that 70% of all American adults are vaccinated by early July.”

Owens said vaccination can prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID, even without local immunity. “This allows us to return to normal, acknowledging that pressure from new virus variants may require continued vigilance in efforts to control the spread of the virus.”

Chunhuei Chi, director of the Global Health Center at Oregon State University, said the Oregon vaccine inequality reflects that across the country. In low vaccination counties, it may be safe to lift the restriction as long as the incidence of the disease is low, but in counties with low COVID incidence and high incidence, the restriction needs to be lifted, he said. Stated.

Douglas County may be a good example. Before the state abolished the classification, it was still considered high risk and would have been considered extreme risk based on its case rate. According to the CDC, the vaccination rate for residents over the age of 18 is about 53%.

According to Chi, if a highly contagious delta mutant becomes the predominant strain of the virus within the next few months, a 70% threshold will not be sufficient to prevent the spread of the disease. There is likely to be. On the other hand, “If a very effective treatment becomes available in the near future, we will not be too worried about the threshold.”

Owens is OHA, and the agency is “committed to raising immunization rates everywhere and we are not giving up everywhere.

“The data are clear as we continue to look at infection rates and the effects of hospitalization,” he said. “People with severe illness are not vaccinated …. We recommend that residents in areas with low vaccination rates schedule vaccination reservations as soon as possible.”

–Ted Sickinger; [email protected]503-221-8505; @tedsickinger